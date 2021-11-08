Luna Bay Booch Celebrates the Holidays With a Limited Release Prickly Pear Punch

CHICAGO, Illinois – Luna Bay Booch, a female-founded, health-minded libation brewed with Yerba Mate tea and fresh, real ingredients, has just announced a limited release in celebration of the 2021 holiday season, Prickly Pear Punch.

The prickly pear (whose peak season is fall and winter) is a sweet and succulent fruit that grows on a shrub-sized cactus. It’s natural flavor profile of strawberry and honey is the perfect complement to a holiday punch, in which mulling spices of vanilla smooths the fruit’s finish followed by a slight warmth of cloves. The end result? A hard kombucha punch that is sweet, mellow, and spiced, ideal for sipping on with friends and loved ones, a hostess gift for the craft enthusiast or party favor.

With Chicago roots, Luna Bay Booch is entirely female-owned and operated, working with local farmers and suppliers to provide the highest quality flavors. Given that all Luna Bay’s flavors are vegan, low-sugar, gluten-free, non-GMO, plant-based, and probiotic, the limited-edition Prickly Pear Punch is the perfect guilt-free treat to ring in the holiday season.

“Prickly Pear Punch is my favorite holiday flavor that we’ve created to date,” said CEO Bridget Connelly. “This drink was inspired by the excitement and festive flavors that have become synonymous with the holiday season, while acknowledging a drive to discover new, unique and unexpected tastes that elevate typical holiday beverage traditions.”

At-home bartenders can create their very own take on a Prickly Pear Punch with the following ingredients:

8 oz Luna Bay Prickly Pear Punch

1 fresh pear

1 oz cup simple syrup

2 oz Prosecco

1/5 oz Vanilla Vodka

Luna Bay Booch’s Prickly Pear Punch is available at specific retailers/grocers in select cities nationwide.

For More Information:

https://lunabaybooch.com