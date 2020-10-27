Luna Bay Booch Adds Distribution in Los Angeles with Classic Beverage of Southern California

LOS ANGELES – Luna Bay Hard Kombucha is expanding its California roots and bringing its mellow coastal flavors and big city buzz to Los Angeles in partnership with Classic Beverage of Southern California. Luna Bay currently distributes in San Diego and Orange County making the expansion up the coast a natural next step.

Classic Beverage of Southern California has been a top distributor in the region for over 30 years. Through their decades of leadership in the industry, they have a sharp eye for spotting emerging beverage brands and know how to help them grow aggressively and effectively. As a new portfolio brand, Luna Bay will gain a noticeable footprint in local grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and liquor shops to ultimately become LA’s hard kombucha of choice.

Bridget Connelly, CEO of Luna Bay, shares her excitement to expand in Los Angeles with Classic Beverage of Southern California as their strategic partner, “Luna Bay is made for urban living and creating memories on the water. We are so thrilled to have a footprint in Los Angeles, where we always envisioned Luna Bay making waves. People care more about the ingredients they’re putting into their bodies, and we know our better-for-you beverage with a boozy bite is going to be the perfect addition to everyone’s drinking line-ups. Our partnership with Classic Beverage of Southern California helps us make this vision a reality.”

Luna Bay ambassador and LA local Jedidiah Jenkins cannot wait to finally share a booch with his neighbors and friends throughout the city. He shares, “I have been sipping Luna Bay hard kombucha since Bridget and her team created it. Now, I can have friends pick up 4-packs nearby. We can finally drink our favorite boozy booch locally – which is an essential item for backyard bonfires.”

“We’re very impressed with everything Luna Bay Booch has accomplished since launching one year ago. The Classic team is looking forward to Luna Bay becoming a must-have brand in our portfolio, and we are motivated to help them continue their explosive growth,” said Katy McBrady, VP Marketing at Classic Beverage of Southern California.

Luna Bay maintains its three core flavors – Palo Santo Blueberry, Hibiscus Lavender, Ginger Lemon – that are made with real fruit, herbs and yerba mate tea. Each can is vegan, gluten-free and made with non-GMO ingredients. Luna Bay is naturally fermented to 6% ABV for a boozy bite. All flavors will be available in 12 ounce 4-packs and 16 ounce singles. Learn more about Luna Bay and its mission at lunabaybooch.com/ and @lunabaybooch.

About Luna Bay Booch:

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol beverage industry—to brew something good for body, mind, and planet. All Luna Bay hard kombuchas are gluten-free, vegan, low-sugar and naturally fermented to 6% ABV for a boozy bite. Luna Bay is proudly woman-owned, -led and -brewed.

Learn more about Luna Bay: lunabaybooch.com/.

Join the Luna Bay community on Instagram: @lunabaybooch.

About Classic Beverage of Southern California:

Classic Beverage of Southern California has celebrated 30+ years of excellence. They distribute a broad selection of domestic and imported brands, craft beers and specialty drinks to Los Angeles, Kern, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.