Luna Bay Adds Clubhouse Sparkling Hard Tea

Female-founded Luna Bay Unveils Line of Hard Tea, Adding to Its Refreshing, Better-For-You Beverages

Chicago, IL- Luna Bay, a female-founded company dedicated to crafting better-for-you beverages, is proud to announce its first product innovation outside the hard kombucha category: Clubhouse Sparkling Hard Tea.

Luna Bay, known for crafting beverages aligned with modern lifestyles and making more mindful choices, is expanding its product line with Clubhouse Hard Tea – a refreshing, low sugar, 5% ABV hard tea brewed with all real ingredients and the same pure Yerba Mate Tea as used in its hard kombucha line. Perfect for sipping on any occasion, Clubhouse Hard Tea offers a delicious, effervescent flavor while being vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and naturally-fermented – like all Luna Bay products.

Each Clubhouse Hard Tea variety pack will include three flavors that were inspired by classic cocktails you’d sip on the course or off the court.

Transfusion: Our take on a golf classic, except with real grapes and real ginger.

Sunrise Smash: Bright, fizzy and refreshing. The classic mimosa reinvented, with a tangy twist.

Cran-Breeze: Set the sugary juice aside with this lightly sweet take on a cranberry cocktail.

“We are a team of women who have high standards when it comes to what we put in our body,” said Bridget Connelly, CEO. “We love being active – playing golf, tennis, and pickleball – and we wanted an alternative to the fake, sugary drinks to sip after a good day on the court or course. So we created the Clubhouse Hard Tea line as a fresh take on classic cocktails for people who share our passion for living well and having fun”

Clubhouse Sparkling Hard Tea will be available for purchase starting this summer at select retailers, bars, restaurants and country clubs across the nation. Like the rest of Luna Bay’s production, a portion of all sales will be donated to environmental nonprofits within the 1% For The Earth organization. Visit lunabaybooch.com or follow along on Instagram @lunabaybooch.

About Luna Bay

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol industry – to brew something better for ourselves, our minds, our planet. From that desire, we created naturally brewed beverages with wholesome, ethically sourced ingredients. Luna Bay was started by a team of women passionate about wellness, adventure, and community. We plan to spread those values through simple, honest beverages. All of our products are gluten free, vegan, and non-GMO. For more information, visit lunabaybooch.com. Follow Luna By Booch on Instagram at @lunabaybooch.