LUKI Brewery Debuts New Pilot System and Launches Mug Club

ARVADA, Colorado – LUKI Brewery produced 27 new beers in 2021. This year the brewery hopes to release more than 40 beers with the addition of their new 1-barrel pilot system.

Called Majestic Mary’s Magnificent Malt Roadshow Menagerie, all 2022 pilot releases are brewed to inspire and awe, paying reverence to the brewery’s familial ties to the Ringling Bros., and particularly to LUKI Co-Founder and Ringmaster Jeff Smith’s grandmother Mary. “My grandfather was part of the second generation at the Ringling Circus in the 1930s and followed in his father’s footsteps as an advanced ticket-taker and hype man. He met Mary who was a Vaudeville dancer at the time and the rest was history!” says Smith. “My grandmother was an awesome lady so I wanted to pay tribute to her by naming our pilot program after her.” In addition to the launch of LUKI’s pilot offerings, the brewery will also launch Majestic Mary’s Malt Membership, an annual printed passport ($30) that will provide beer lovers with the following:

10% off your tab on any beers.

One free 12- or 16-ounce pour redeemable anytime

Collect stamps for new releases and receive the following:

10 stamps: glassware of your choice

20 stamps: t-shift from current merchandise offerings

30 stamps: stainless steel crowler which includes a free fill and $1 off future fills

40 stamps: name engraved on a plaque for the year

Person(s) with the most stamps will receive a year-end hang out with LUKI brewers to drink beer and discuss beer ideas for 2023

Sales for the Majestic Mary’s Malt Membership will begin on January 14 at the LUKI taproom. The first releases of Majestic Mary’s Magnificent Malt Roadshow Menergie will support LUKI’s “Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Speak No Evil” public vote, where guests help decide which version of their West-Coast IPA will forever be set with the Monkey Business moniker..

“We’ve wanted to offer a unique mug club since we’ve opened,” says Smith. “This program was created to reward the loyalty of our guests and give them a way to participate in our 2022 beer journey.”

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/lukibrewerypilotprogram