Lowlander Botanical Beer Announces Westons Cider Distribution Partnership in UK

Herefordshire, England — Westons Cider and Lowlander Botanical Beers are delighted to announce that with effect from 1st February 2020, Westons Cider will take on all sales and distribution responsibilities for the Lowlander range of beers in the UK.

Established in 1880, Westons are a leading premium family owned cider business and, in Stowford Press and Henry Westons, have premium brands that play major roles in the on and off trade. As part of their strategic plan, Westons has identified that to accelerate its long term growth they are looking to work with partners who offer products and brands that have synergies with their own well-established cider business.

Multi award-winning Lowlander founded in Holland in 2016 by Frederik Kampman produce a highly regarded range of beers brewed with botanicals.

Helen Thomas, MD of Westons and great granddaughter of the founder Henry Westons, says: “We are delighted to partner with Lowlander and bring their premium range of botanically brewed beers to a wider audience in the UK – in Lowlander we see many synergies with our own business – absolute focus on quality, independent and committed to sustainability.”

Frederik Kampman and Andrew Coates, Lowlander Country Manager UK, add: “We look forward to working closely with Westons Cider to bring our fantastic beers to a wider group of UK consumers and customers. Our shared passion for natural ingredients full of flavour makes Westons Cider the perfect partner to help us achieve our ambitious goals in the UK and build upon our existing base of quality listings across bars, restaurants and premium retail such as Eurostar, Harvey Nichols, Bayley & Sage, New World Trading Company and Moxy Hotels.”

For any sales enquiries please contact your usual Westons Cider contact, AStaley@westons-cider.co.uk or ring the sales office on: 01531-660100.

For any media enquiries please contact Amanda Moorhouse or Amy Van Schalkwyk at MPR Communications: amanda@mprcommunications.co.uk 07974 197 909 amy@mprcommunications.co.uk 07540 480 479.

About Lowlander Botanical Beers

Lowlander Beer is an award-winning brewery from The Netherlands – literally the Low Lands. Each of its botanically brewed beers has a unique story and a unique flavour. Lowlander’s ‘Chief Botanical Officer’, Frederik Kampman, worked for years in breweries and gin and genever distilleries in both The Netherlands and internationally. ‘As soon as I got into the world of distilling, I was gripped by the number of herbs and spices used. As a beer lover, I started to wonder what these botanicals could add to beer.’ And so, the idea for Lowlander Beer was born: unique, naturally delicious beers brewed with botanicals. Lowlander does not only use herbs and spices but also (re-)uses discarded botanicals such as Christmas tree needles for their Winter I.P.A., and reclaimed citrus peels from bars and restaurants for their 0.00% Wit beer.

Since it was founded in 2016, Lowlander Beer has garnered acclaim from both industry insiders, discerning consumers and media, with listings in over 2500 accounts across the globe, including key cities such as Berlin, Paris and Hong Kong. Other countries include Russia and Curacao. Their ‘Tree to Table’ campaign, using recycled Christmas trees to brew their 2019 Winter I.P.A., had a global reach of 68 million people. Lowlander Botanical Beers has won over thirty medals including Best I.P.A. of The Netherlands and World’s Best Label at the 2019 World Beer Awards; a Certificate of Excellence for their White Ale at 2019 Brussels Beer Challenge and a 2 star rating at the 2019 Great Taste Awards. Website: www.lowlander-beer.com. Follow Lowlander’s journey on Instagram and Facebook: @lowlanderbeer For more information: https://www.lowlander-beer.com