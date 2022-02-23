Loverboy Adds The Cosmopolitan to Their Craft Cocktail Line

NEW YORK, New York – Loverboy, one of the fastest growing alcohol brands that’s trailblazing new standards in the better-for-you and ready-to-drink beverage categories, continues to expand its robust product roster of Sparkling Hard Teas, Spritzes, and Canned Cocktails with the release of their newest innovation today – the Cosmopolitan.

Loverboy reinvents the resurging New York staple with a better-for-you iteration by eliminating sugar-packed ingredients, further disputing the perception around the classic cocktails likeliness to a vodka-cranberry. Loverboy’s Founder Kyle Cooke spent over eight-months testing and perfecting the formulation which embodies bright notes of citrus with a hint of sweetness, providing an indulgent cocktail that’s as fresh and smooth as it is pink. The light, crisp cocktail includes real, all-natural lime juice, organic blue agave (a substitute for the overly sugary Cointreau) and a splash of real cranberry juice giving the drink its iconic pink shade. Equivalent to two cocktails per can, the Cosmopolitan boasts 12% ABV, is 95 calories and contains 3.5g of sugar per serving.

“We’re excited to finally share the Loverboy Cosmopolitan, something we’ve been secretly formulating for months,” said Kyle Cooke, Founder + CEO of Loverboy. “Some people think that cranberry is the dominant ingredient in a Cosmopolitan, however, the perfect Cosmo is made with real lime juice and other citrus flavors with only a splash of cranberry. This is a drink that we think everyone should enjoy, which is why we put it in a can.”

The Cosmopolitan joins Loverboy’s expansive ready-to-drink craft cocktail collection alongside their bestselling Espresso Martini and Spritzes. Already mixed and made so you (or the bartender) doesn’t have to, Loverboy provides the convenience to turn any occasion into a special event.

Loverboy’s Cosmopolitan is $49 for an 8-pack, now available in 44 states for direct purchase online. These craft cocktails are best served when shaken and poured into a chilled (martini) glass and garnished with orange zest.

About Loverboy

Loverboy is a premium alcohol and lifestyle brand that trailblazes new standards in the better-for-you and ready-to-drink beverage categories. Considered to be the fastest-growing alcohol brand in the U.S., Loverboy was founded by Kyle Cooke, accredited by Bravo’s “Summer House” fame. Best known for its better-for-you Sparkling Hard Teas, Spritzes and Canned Cocktails that transform any occasion into something spectacular, Loverboy is the only RTD beverage brand that has its own unique line of exclusive merch ranging from t-shirts, hoodies and sunglasses that sellout within minutes of each drop. The purpose-driven brand has also donated over $80,000 to charitable organizations including the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild COVID relief, No Kid Hungry, NQAPIA, and Human Rights Campaign.

All of Loverboy’s beverages are made with pure, high-quality ingredients such as organic brewed tea, real juices and purées, and monk fruit, helping everyone let loose a bit more and live life with no regrets. Loverboy’s Spritzes and Canned Cocktails are available in 44 states for direct purchase on Loverboy’s website, with its Sparkling Hard Teas sold at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Total Wine, Target and Whole Foods (currently available in 19 states with nationwide expansion plans to be completed this year).

For More Information:

https://drinkloverboy.com