Louisville’s Butchertown Brewing Relocates, Expands Hours

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – On the heels of celebrating its first anniversary, Butchertown Brewing is relocating its taproom and bar to the first-floor courtyard in Suite 187 at Mellwood Art Center (1860 Mellwood Ave., Louisville, KY 40206). The new 1,200 sq. ft. taproom will begin serving its barrel-aged stouts, distinctive sours, and other small-batch beers to patrons and members beginning Friday, December 16th.

“Over the last year, we’ve created a lot of memories in our little second-story corner in Mellwood Art Center,” said Andy Cobb, Butchertown Brewing Founder and Head Brewer. “But as we continued to expand our brewing operations and grow our following, it was clear we needed a larger taproom for our customers. When space opened up downstairs, we knew we had to take the opportunity. We’re excited to be able to serve more of our unique beers to our bottle members and regulars, tourists that seek us out, and new craft beer fans. The new location has us sharing the courtyard seating area with our friends at Danny Mac’s Pizza and Soul Hi Vegan Soul Food.”

The new taproom will be able to host 80 customers, with expanded week and weekend hours, and will feature work from resident Mellwood Art Center artists, games, local music, and other events. Butchertown Brewing plans to convert the current second-story taproom into a larger barrel-aging and production space, increasing brewery operations over the next six months.

Nestled in the Courtyard at the eclectic Mellwood Art Center, Butchertown Brewing focuses on one-of-a-kind barrel-aged beers while also honoring traditional styles.

