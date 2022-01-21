Lord Hobo Names Keith Gabbett New Head Brewmaster

Woburn, Massachusetts — Lord Hobo has added a talented new Brewmaster to their team, Keith Gabbett. Keith has been brewing craft beer for over 15 years, beginning as a home brewer who climbed the ranks to eventually lead the brewing team at Goose Island Beer Company.

Before brewing professionally, Keith secured a diploma in Brewing Technology from the world-renowned Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago. Lord Hobo’s CEO, Brian Walsh, states, “We are always looking for opportunities to learn and grow as a company and adding experienced personnel to our team is one of the best ways to do that. We are excited for Keith to bring a fresh look to our 2022 beer calendar with new and innovative recipes, along with continuing to work towards perfecting our core lineup.”.

Previously, Keith has held the roles of Senior Brewer, Lead Brewhouse Brewer, Head Brewer, Brewmaster and most recently Sr. Innovation Manager before joining Lord Hobo. At Goose Island, he has worked on the bourbon and wine barrel aging programs as well as cross brewing initiatives both locally and globally while managing a team of 30+ brewers. “I’m really excited to join the team at Lord Hobo Brewing. As a lover of all things hoppy, I’m looking forward to bringing my passion for hops to one of the leading IPA breweries in New England. What really drew me here was the opportunity to use the knowledge I’ve gained through Goose Island to work with Lord Hobo as we grow and expand. We have a lot of new projects in the pipeline, and I think people will be excited to see what we have planned.” states Keith Gabbett.

Lord Hobo plans to continue the growth in their Leadership Team in 2022, as they plan to expand their operations and distribution. This includes a new 18,000sq ft brewery and restaurant located in downtown Boston coming this Spring.

About Lord Hobo

Lord Hobo Brewing Company, founded in 2015, was born out of a Boston craft beer bar. Now into our 7th year of operation, we continue to grow, bringing innovative New England style beers to our thirsty and dedicated fans. We are a self-made company that believes our consumers deserve to be recognized and appreciated for who they are.

Our brewery, located in Woburn, Massachusetts, is the nucleus of our company. Beginning with a small tasting room and only a handful of recipes, our Woburn Taproom now has a maximum seating capacity accommodating over 400 patrons. We additionally added a full kitchen and a beautiful outdoor patio. In addition to the Woburn taproom and our Lord Hobo Cambridge bar, we are opening a new satellite location – an 18,000sq ft brewery and restaurant located in downtown Boston: Lord Hobo Seaport, which will be opening Spring of 2022.

Lord Hobo beers are currently available in 12 states throughout the Eastern United States with 15 wholesaler partners.