Lord Hobo Brewing Adds White Ale to 617 Brand Family

Woburn, Mass. — Lord Hobo Brewing continues to diversify their portfolio with the new addition of 617 White Ale to their year-round offerings.

This will be Lord Hobo’s first year-round wheat beer in their traditionally hop-centric lineup. “We brewed this White Ale with approachability in mind. Bright orange and citrus flavors shine through in each sip with a crisp finish to balance out this medium-bodied wheat beer. The aroma brings forth subtle notes of orange peel rounded out by hints of clove, inviting you to take another sip,” states Lord Hobo Master Brewer, Keith Gabbett.

This is Lord Hobo’s third addition to their 617 brand family, behind the 617 Hazy IPA and 617 Lager. Aubree Karls, Lord Hobo Marketing Director, states, “Crafted with Bostonians in mind, 617 White Ale is the perfect beer to add to our 617 lineup. Whether you’re cracking a cold one at the ballpark or enjoying a couple at your favorite watering hole, we’re confident you won’t be able to have just one.”

Lord Hobo’s 617 White Ale is now available in 4-packs and 12-packs at retailers all around the Northeast. This beer will also be joining their 617 IPA and Lager at Fenway for the entire season. You can find the beer near you at lordhobo.com/beer-finder.

About Lord Hobo Brewing

Lord Hobo Brewing Company, founded in 2015, was born out of a Boston craft beer bar. Now into our eighth year of operation, we continue to grow, bringing innovative New England style beers to our thirsty and dedicated fans. We are a self-made company that believes our consumers deserve to be recognized and appreciated for who they are.

Our brewery, located in Woburn, Massachusetts, is the nucleus of our company. Beginning with a small tasting room and only a handful of recipes, our Woburn Taproom now has a maximum seating capacity accommodating over 400 patrons. We added a full kitchen and a beautiful outdoor patio. Lord Hobo beers are currently available in 12 states throughout the Eastern United States with 15 wholesaler partners.