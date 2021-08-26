Longmont Oktoberfest Changes Event Location and Dates Due to COVID-19 Uncertainty

LONGMONT, Colorado – The Left Hand Brewing Foundation (LHBF) today announced its annual Longmont Oktoberfest will be changing venues and dates in an abundance of caution due to the uncertainty caused by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The one-day event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at Roosevelt Park in Longmont, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will now take place over multiple days at Left Hand Brewing’s new outdoor space, The Garden.

The LHBF invites guests to join in the celebration Wednesday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1245 Boston Ave., just east of Left Hand’s Tasting Room in Longmont. The Garden’s more intimate setting creates a welcoming atmosphere that encourages smaller groups to gather and the opportunity to celebrate the occasion throughout five days, instead of one.

“As you can imagine, this was a very difficult decision to make, but the health and safety of our community is our top priority,” said Megan Mahar, Development Manager for the LHBF. “We felt very different in June when we made the decision to move forward with hosting the event at Roosevelt Park, but now with the spiking case rates associated with the Delta variant, encouraging thousands of people to gather all at once in one space doesn’t feel right. We’re grateful to have the ability to pivot our plans as opposed to having to cancel completely.”

Oktoberfest attendees can expect great brews, live music, and tasty local food vendors every evening with special Oktoberfest-themed activities and all-day music line-ups on Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the weekend events is $5 and children 12 and under are free. The LHBF also plans to host an online silent auction as an additional way to raise money for their event beneficiary, A Woman’s Work.

“Giving back to the community from the proceeds of our events is what it’s been about from the beginning. We’re excited to get creative and find ways to support A Woman’s Work and the LHBF even though our plans are changing,” said Mahar. “We encourage the community to join us and safely gather. Don’t forget your lederhosen and dirndls!”

As plans for the five-day event become more solidified, all information can be found on LHBF’s website. All ticket holders who purchased tickets for the Sept. 25 event at Roosevelt Park will automatically receive a full refund.

About Left Hand Brewing Foundation

Founded in 2016 to support Left Hand Brewing Company’s charitable giving, the Left Hand Brewing Foundation (LHBF) is committed to brewing a stronger community where we work, live, and play. The LHBF relies on the generous support of an incredible community of businesses, individuals, and organizations who support financially, through in-kind donations, and volunteer time. All event proceeds, sponsorship revenue, and donations from Left Hand Brewing Foundation events benefit the LHBF and its beneficiaries.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 28-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals, 11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally.

About A Woman’s Work

A Woman’s Work is a unique funding source for women in the St. Vrain Valley who need financial support for immediate needs that cannot be met by other sources. Their assistance pays for a wide variety of needs including child care, housing, transportation, medical needs, and more. In return, they ask only that the recipient pays the kindness forward.

It all started with a question asked by a small group of women in 2003: What happens to normally self-sufficient women in our community when they are met with financial crisis and there is no help available from family and friends? The answer, they found, was disappointing – there was little support available to many who found themselves in that situation. This group of women took matters into their own hands and set a goal of raising $10,000 by finding 100 women in 100 days who would donate $100 each. That goal was achieved in 13 days and A Woman’s Work was created.

https://lefthandbrewing.com