Lone Tree Brewing Releases Tart IPA with Key Lime

LONE TREE, Colo. — Tart IPA with Key Lime, a new seasonal that continues to elevate Lone Tree’s fruited beer prowess, made its debut at Lone Tree Brewing Company over the weekend. Tart IPA with Key Lime will be available across Colorado while supplies last.

Earlier this year, Lone Tree began releasing beers from its Hoppy Little Trees experimental IPA series in cans in limited quantities. Tart IPA with Key Lime is the second of this series to be canned (the first was Centennial IPA) and the seventh of this series which began as a draft-only concept in Lone Tree’s South Metro Denver tasting room.

This drinkable, West Coast-Style IPA coming out of the Hoppy Little Trees Project has more than 500 pounds of Key Lime to create an abundant tart kick. Cascade hops provide floral and citrus notes to balance out this zesty IPA. Canned six-packs of Tart IPA with Key Lime will be available across Colorado while supplies last.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants in its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.