Lone Tree Brewing Launches Storied Beer Series in Cans

LONE TREE, Colo. — Lone Tree Brewing will be unveiling the first two beers from their Branching Out and Hoppy Little Trees Project series in cans. The move to discontinue their 22 oz. bomber program in favor of 12 oz. cans is just one part of the evolution of Lone Tree’s growth trajectory for 2019.

Last year, the brewery increased brewhouse production by 40 percent, year-over-year. The increase in production led to the addition of four new 40 BBL fermentation tanks, as well as a new can labeling machine.

“With the addition of a labeling machine for small batch canning runs, we will be able to bring some of our more experimental beers to thirsty beer drinkers across our distribution networks in a more portable format,” said Dennis Stack, director of sales and marketing at Lone Tree Brewing Company.

Pineapple Sour, the brewery’s first beer coming out of the Branching Out series, will make its debut in the Lone Tree tasting room just in time for Memorial Day weekend. At a sessionable 4.5 percent ABV, this refreshingly crisp blonde ale is tart with a subtle pineapple finish. Only available in cans, this sour is perfect for any outdoor activity.

The Pineapple Sour belongs to Lone Tree’s Branching Out series of small-batch, specialty beers. Pineapple Sour follows Bière de Printemps and India Pale Lager in the Branching Out series, though this refreshing sour is the first to debut in cans, which includes refreshed artwork from the brewery’s rebrand via Anthem Branding.

Lone Tree will also release a Centennial IPA for the Hoppy Little Trees Project, in cans in June. This is the sixth beer to come out of the fresh year-round rotating IPA series and the first of its kind to be released in cans.

“We have seen great success from canning our Double IPA but one thing missing from our canned options was a single IPA,” explained Stack. “The Hoppy Little Trees Project adds this to our offering and expands upon it with the rotating IPA style concept. This series will always be an IPA but will rotate not just the hops, but the type of IPA.”

At 6.8 percent ABV, this single hop IPA features Centennial hops, which boasts citrus aromas. A pleasant hop bitterness rounds out this highly drinkable, full-flavored IPA.

Canned 6-packs of both beers will be available across Colorado while supplies last.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants in its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.