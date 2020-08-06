Lone Tree Brewing Debuts Golden Berry Belgian-Style Ale

LONE TREE, Colo. — It’s a fruit-packed summer at Lone Tree Brewing Company, where visitors can now find cans of Golden Berry Ale, the latest in Lone Tree’s rotating small-batch can series. Six-packs of Golden Berry Ale are also available across Colorado and Kansas in select craft establishments.

“This beer was inspired by a trip to Belgium,” says Dennis O’Harrow, Lone Tree’s Head Brewer. “It’s very fruit-forward with a unique almost banana-like character that comes from the esters in the yeast strain we use.”

Golden Berry Ale is a higher octane, Belgian-Style Ale that’s surprisingly quaffable for its 8% ABV. Belgian Golden Strong Ale at its base with both raspberry and blackberry juice and puree, this new selection from Lone Tree has arrived right in time for the heat of the summer. Find it in cans at Lone Tree Brewing Company and across Colorado and Kansas for a limited time.

For more information about the Lone Tree Brewing Company Golden Berry Ale, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.

For More Information:

