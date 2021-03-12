Lone Tree Brewing Co. and Peak View Brewing Co. Release Lemon Squeeze Collaboration Saison

LONE TREE, CO — Lone Tree Brewing Co. has teamed up with Peak View Brewing Co. to brew a Belgian-Style Meringue Saison with a poppy seed twist. Lemon Squeeze Collaboration Saison will be available on March 10.

In January, the production staff from both breweries met up for beers to develop a recipe that fused Peak View’s creative use of exotic ingredients with Lone Tree’s more traditional, but experimental brewing philosophy.

Lemon Squeeze Collaboration Saison was brewed with lactose, vanilla, Meyer Lemon puree, and a touch of poppy seed cake filling for a tinge of earthy sweetness. This one-of-a-kind farmhouse ale has aroma that wafts vanilla, lemon, and light pepper, with noticeable lemon bitterness coupled with citrus notes to taste. It weighs in at 6.8% ABV.

“We borrowed pasty beer inspiration from Peak View Brewing Co.,” says Chris Gilmore, Lead Brewer of Lone Tree Brewing Co. “The poppy seed is very subtle in flavor and adds a nice contrast to the lemon puree.”

The Lemon Squeeze Collaboration Saison will be tapped in both the Lone Tree Brewing and Peak View Brewing Co. tasting rooms on draft only on Wednesday, March 10 while supplies last.

 

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING COMPANY

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.

 

