Lone Tree Brewing Accepting Pre-Orders for Hop Zombie Day 2020

LONE TREE, Colo.— Lone Tree Brewing is now accepting online pre-orders for the 2020 batch of Hop Zombie IPA. This fan favorite Imperial Red IPA will tap at Lone Tree on Hop Zombie Day, slated for October 31, 2020.

Hop Zombie IPA is a complex, bold IPA that’s deep red in color with rich malts balanced by huge hop flavor and aroma created by eight different hops— Citra, Columbus, Cascade, Mosaic, Simcoe, Amarillo, Centennial, and Motueka.

Hop Zombie Day falls appropriately on Halloween this year. On Saturday, October 31, 12-ounce Hop Zombie cans will be available to purchase individually, in 6-packs, and by the case while supplies last. Pre-orders can be picked up on October 31 or November 1. Custom glassware and t-shirts for this beer release will be available in limited numbers.

Each year there are a handful of devoted souls who arrive in the wee hours of the morning to guarantee themselves a chance at the most anticipated Lone Tree release of the year. This year, Lone Tree is honoring the first ten people in line with free limited edition Hop Zombie glasses.

Pre-order Hop Zombie and schedule your pick-up time here. Customers who pre-purchase a case of cans between now and October 1 will receive a free custom Hop Zombie glass with their order.

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.

