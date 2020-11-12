Lone Pine Brewing Company Expands to Maryland and Delaware

PORTLAND & GORHAM, Maine – November 10th, 2020 – Lone Pine Brewing Company is expanding their growing reach with distribution to the states of Delaware and Maryland later this month.

With the addition of Maryland and Delaware, the Portland and Gorham based Maine brewery has increased their growing footprint in 2020 to include seven new states, an accomplishment the team is particularly proud of during a time when stories of growth are comparatively rare.

“We’re incredibly proud of our team and all we’ve been able to accomplish, especially during such a hard time,” said Tom Madden, co-founder/head brewer, Lone Pine Brewing. “It’s really exciting to enter these markets and engage with new customers who are just being introduced to Lone Pine for the first time. What we’re most proud of is that we think we’re really able to strike a good balance between these new communities and our home state of Maine.”

Lone Pine will distribute to Maryland through Backup Beverage, and to Delaware through Standard Distributing.

This news comes shortly after Lone Pine Brewing was recognized at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival, medaling in two categories: a Silver Medal in the Experimental Beer category for Choco Tuesday, a pastry stout, and a Gold Medal in the Wood and Barrel Aged category for Cuvee de Funk, a mixed fermentation golden aged ale.

“The recognition of our beers by the GABF judges is such a boost for us,” continued Madden. “Last year we received a Bronze in the Hazy Imperial IPA category, so we were overwhelmed to raise the number of medals we received and expand on the categories. Just another testament to our team and everything we’re trying to achieve here.”

Lone Pine Brewing will now be available in sixteen states, with Maryland and Delaware joining Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah.

About Lone Pine Brewing Company

Lone Pine Brewing Company is a Gorham and Portland, Maine, based brewery focusing on American ales and small batch specialty beers that feature unique, local ingredients. Founded in 2016, Lone Pine currently operates its production facilities in Gorham, with tasting rooms in both Gorham and on Anderson Street in the East Bayside neighborhood of Portland.

The Brewers Association named Lone Pine the fourth fastest growing brewery in the nation in 2018. Learn more at www.lonepinebrewery.com.