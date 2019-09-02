Lone Pine Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Connecticut

PORTLAND & GORHAM, Maine — Lone Pine Brewing Company will now be distributing to Vermont.

The Portland and Gorham based Maine brewery is expanding its growing distribution network to the state of Vermont. This comes shortly after a strategic approach to expansion in Connecticut in the summer was met with early success.

“We’ve continued to see excitement throughout New England about our beers and what we’re doing,” said Tom Madden, co-founder and head brewer, Lone Pine Brewing. “Since we’ve had such good reception in these new regions, we thought it made a lot of sense to introduce our beer to a state with such a rich beer culture as Vermont.”

“We’re really excited to see our beer on the shelves in Vermont. The overall appreciation of beer there is similar to our home state of Maine, and we can’t wait to hear what people think,” added John Paul, co-owner, Lone Pine Brewing.

Lone Pine will distribute throughout Vermont with Baker Distributing.

Lone Pine Brewing will now be available in seven states, with Vermont joining Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

About Lone Pine Brewing Company

Lone Pine Brewing Company is a Gorham and Portland, Maine, based brewery focusing on American ales and small batch specialty beers that feature unique, local ingredients. Founded in 2016, Lone Pine currently operates its production facilities in Gorham, with tasting rooms in both Gorham and on Anderson Street in the East Bayside neighborhood of Portland.

The Brewers Association named Lone Pine the fifth fastest growing brewery in the nation in 2018. Learn more at www.lonepinebrewery.com.