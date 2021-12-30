Living The Dream Brewing’s Festivus Fireside Barrel Aged Olde Ale Returns

LITTLETON, Colorado – A Festivus for the rest of us! It’s that time of year again, and Living the Dream Brewing is bringing back a festive favorite just in time for the holidays: their Festivus Fireside Barrel Aged Olde Ale.

Inspired by the classic Seinfeld episode, this beer is a delicious combination of old-world flavors and subtle sweetness. In the first step of a two step process, Festivus is brewed with English black treacle and aged a whopping 386 days in Premium Bourbon Barrels for authentic olde ale flavor. Then, it’s blended with a beer brewed with dark specialty malts, oats, and more black treacle. The combination of these two brews gives it a well-rounded, full body and complex flavor, all without sacrificing the oak, bourbon, and dark fruit character from the barrel aging.

“We have been making versions of Festivus Fireside Ale off and on since 2015,” said owner Jason Bell. “The core recipe has stayed pretty consistent, but we would play around with the wood treatments, and this year we really feel like it is our best version yet.”

Rounding out at 9% ABV, Festivus is deceptively smooth and drinkable, with just enough of that warm, wood-aged flavor to heat you up on the frosty nights ahead.

Festivus Fireside is available in the tap room and in 12 oz cans for a limited time, so be sure to swing by and sip yourself some non-denominational holiday cheer while you still can.

ABOUT LIVING THE DREAM BREWING CO.

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State.

