Living The Dream Brewing to Relocate to Sterling Ranch and Highlands Ranch Locations

LITTLETON, Colo.— After nine years in its current location, Living The Dream Brewing is moving into two new locations in the area that will accommodate their expanding customer base and staff and build capacity for the Littleton craft brewery’s increasing beer production. The move will be complete by January 2024.

The Living The Dream Brewing brewery and taproom will be relocated to 9150 Commerce Center Cir #300 in Highlands Ranch in mid-January, shortly after Living The Dream begins taproom operations at its second location in The Sterling Center in Sterling Ranch at 8155 Piney River Ave, Littleton, CO 80125.

“Littleton and Highlands Ranch are home base for us, and it was critical for us that we stay in the area,” says Living The Dream Founder Jason Bell. “We’ve been searching for a new space for a while now, looking for more seating, parking, and overall accessibility. We want to make our customers more comfortable and create opportunities for our growing staff.”

Living The Dream’s new Highlands Ranch location is more accessible to foot traffic, with more indoor seating and brewing capacity than the brewery currently occupies.

About Living the Dream Brewing

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State. Live the life you have imagined.

