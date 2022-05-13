Living The Dream Brewing Partners With Colorado Craft For Statewide Distribution

LITTLETON, Colorado – Living The Dream Brewing and Colorado Craft Distributors announced a partnership that will bring Living The Dream beer to beer lovers across Colorado beginning this week.

After consecutive record-breaking sales years and new beer additions to their year-round lineup, Living The Dream is excited to join Colorado Craft’s portfolio of independent beverage brands distributed up and down the Front Range, as well as Steamboat, Aspen, Crested Butte, Salida, Gunnison, Telluride, Grand Junction, and Durango. Living The Dream’s flagship beers including Powder Run Vanilla Cream Ale, 7-Speed IPA, Mountain Drive American Ale and Fly Reel Amber Ale will be joined by a rotation of beers including Arapahaze Double IPA, Guava Mountain Gose, Backcountry Wilderness Wheat and others in the Colorado Craft portfolio.

“We’ve admired and enjoyed these beers for many years now,” says Tom Jasko of Colorado Craft Distributors. “The opportunity to work with them is like we’re actually living the dream. Our companies have a synergy that mirrors our paths for growth and is a win for everyone involved from production to retail to customer.”

ABOUT LIVING THE DREAM BREWING CO.

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State.

ABOUT COLORADO CRAFT DISTRIBUTORS

Colorado Craft Distributors is a specialty distribution company located in Denver, Colorado. They proudly represent craft beer, cider, spirits and other fun alternative beverages and mixes with a portfolio comprised of products from trending categories.

