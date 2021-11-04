Living The Dream Brewing Continues Production Capacity and Offerings Expansion

LITTLETON, Colorado – Living The Dream continues its expansion this season with new canned additions to their year-round portfolio of beers available across the Front Range, and increased capacity to boot.

Tasting room favorites Fly Reel Amber and Mountain Drive American Ale have scored themselves their own SKUs and are now available for sale at the Living The Dream tasting room, and at bars and retail locations in canned 6-packs. Get to know them here:

Fly Reel Amber

As deep and smooth as the South Platte River, Fly Reel Amber is a traditional Amber Ale perfect for your boat cooler or your back porch. A deep color with 4.1% ABV, balanced malt and hop presence, and dry finish makes this amber perfect for red ale lovers and anglers alike.

Just last week, Fly Reel took home a silver medal from the 2021 Denver International Beer Competition.

Mountain Drive American Ale

There’s almost nothing better than crisp mountain air, except maybe a crisp American ale. Mountain Drive is a back-to-basics crisp, light, and refreshing American Ale and the perfect easy drinker. With a 4.8% ABV and a subtle hop profile, it’s ideal for kicking back and keeping cool.

“With the success of Powder Run Vanilla Cream Ale and 7-Speed IPA in the market, we wanted to continue to round out our year round offerings,” says Living The Dream Founder Jason Bell. “Mountain Drive and Fly Reel cans are the first of a slow roll out to our portfolio— we are excited to grow in a responsible way, staying focused on our people and our community along the way.”

Four new tanks (three fermentation tanks and one brite) make these new offerings possible, and sustainable. These additions to the brewhouse will increase Living The Dream’s brewhouse capacity to 3500 BBL annually.

ABOUT LIVING THE DREAM BREWING CO.

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/continued-expansion-at-living-the-dream-brewing