Living The Dream Brewing Brews Backcountry Wilderness Wheat For Backcountry Conservation & Education Fund

LITTLETON, CO — Living The Dream Brewing presents the Backcountry Wilderness Wheat brewed to support the Backcountry Conservation & Education Fund, the nonprofit arm of HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area in Highlands Ranch.

“Living the Dream Brewing Co. has been behind the mission of the Backcountry Conservation & Education Fund since the very beginning in 2017,” says Lindsey McKissick, the Outreach Coordinator at the Backcountry Wilderness Area. Besides providing beer for all of the 501c3 nonprofit’s events, Living The Dream also hosts Beer for Bucks on the second Thursday of every month when $1 from each beer benefits the Backcountry Conservation & Education Fund.

Designed to drink as the perfect aprés beer for any outdoor activity, Backcountry Wilderness Wheat is light and refreshing while still full of flavor. “Starting with a thirst quenching wheat beer, we added the refreshing qualities of real orange zest, coriander and grains of paradise. We finished with just enough hops to balance everything out and the beer comes in at an easy drinking 4.6% ABV.

Look for 12oz six-packs of Backcountry Wilderness Wheat at Living The Dream’s tasting room in Littleton, and for sale at select locations across the Front Range in mid January. Ten percent of sales will be donated to the Backcountry Conservation & Education Fund that directly supports wildlife habitat improvements and opportunities for people in Living the Dream Brewing Co.’s local community to engage in environmental education.

In 2020, Living The Dream raised $2600 for the Backcountry Wilderness Area through Beer for Bucks. “As Living the Dream Brewing continues to grow, it’s important to us that our community involvement grows too. Working with the great people at the Backcountry Conservation & Education Fund to put this beer in the market is the perfect way for us to start the new year.”

Contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com with questions about Living The Dream Brewing or this collaboration. Contact Lindsey McKissick at lindsey.mckissick@hrcaonline.org for more information about the HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area.

ABOUT LIVING THE DREAM BREWING

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State. Live the life you’ve imagined, and join us at livingthedreambrewing.com.

ABOUT THE HRCA BACKCOUNTRY WILDERNESS AREA

The Backcountry Conservation & Education Fund is the 501c3 arm of the HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area. The Backcountry Wilderness Area is an 8,200-acre wildlife habitat conservation property that is owned and managed by the Highlands Ranch Community Association. The 501c3 nonprofit funds wildlife habitat conservation improvements like fire mitigation, noxious weed treatment, and maintaining water resources for wildlife alongside environmental education efforts to engage people of all ages with wild places. The mission is to improve wildlife habitat, inspire the next generation of nature stewards, and ignite a lifelong love of the outdoors for all. Learn more at hrcaonline.org/backcountry.

For more information: https://radcraftbeer.com/news/living-the-dream-backcountry-wilderness