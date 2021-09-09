Living The Dream Brewing And Whole Foods Release Zap! Smash! IPA

LITTLETON, CO – Living The Dream Brewing is excited to release an experimental IPA in collaboration with the Highlands Ranch, Colorado Whole Foods branch. Zap! Smash! is now available for locally minded beer lovers.

Zap! Smash! was crafted with Zappa Hops, named in honor of Frank Zappa, and Colorado-grown Root Shoot Genie Pale Malt. This refreshing 5.4% IPA yields flavors of mango, passionfruit, citrus, and pine.

“Whole Foods reached out to us when their Highlands Ranch Store took on a full liquor license, and we were thrilled to partner with them on beer to celebrate their commitment to supporting local. We decided on a single malt and single hop beer, or S.M.A.S.H, beer featuring Colorado’s own Root Shoot Malting, and highlighting Zappa hops— a native North American hop variety,” explains Living The Dream founder Jason Bell. “The name came about as Zappa and SMASH reminded us of the old superhero shows where the action was accentuated by the large word bubbles like POW, BAM, etc.”

Zap! Smash! is now available in limited quantities in 12oz. canned 6-packs at the Living The Dream’s tasting room. Find it at Whole Foods South Denver Metro locations beginning September 15, while supplies last.

ABOUT LIVING THE DREAM BREWING

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State.

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/living-the-dream-whole-foods-zap-smash

