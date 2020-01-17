Little Beast Brewing to Release New Maiden West IPA in 16 oz. Cans

PORTLAND, Ore. — Little Beast Brewing, known for funky and fruited farmhouse-style beers, is switching gears to release a beer in the re-emerging West Coast IPA category. Maiden West IPA is the brewery’s newest seasonal offering, available in 16 oz 4-pack cans beginning Saturday, January 18 at the Little Beast Brewing Beer Garden, and throughout the brewery’s retail network on the West Coast.

“In the Pacific Northwest there aren’t many beers that embody our ethos quite as well as the West Coast IPA,” said Little Beast Brewing co-founder and brewmaster, Charles Porter. “We modeled our Maiden West IPA after my favorite versions of the style, giving it a beautiful balance between bitterness, hop aroma, and malt sweetness.”

Maiden West pours a beautiful clear orangish-yellow with a bright white foam. The beer displays a complex, resinous hop flavor and lingering bitterness from Amarillo, Simcoe, and El Dorado hops, with a harmonious balance of Pilsner malt character. Dry-hopped with Citra and Simcoe, the beer also has a strong citrus bouquet.

Maiden West replaces Treasure Hunter, a dry-hopped sour ale, and is available alongside Fólkvangr Norwegian Farmhouse Ale until the Spring.