Liquid Riot Releases ‘The Road Ahead’ To Raise Awareness For Disability Inclusion

PORTLAND, Maine – The Road Ahead is a new Pale Ale from Liquid Riot brewed in support of 253 for AMC, a 253-mile bike ride throughout New England to bring awareness and support to Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC), a condition that limits range of motion and muscle function. The ride and beer collaboration funds continued research, grants and supports the AMC community.

253 for AMC founder Marshall Johnson was born with AMC, a condition that shows up at birth and affects everyone in unique ways. Johnson, a childhood friend of Liquid Riot’s head brewer, has limited motion and function in his arms; he will use his legs, heart and passion to make the 253-mile journey that will finish at Liquid Riot on Saturday, October 8th, 2022. The Road Ahead beer will be released that day in celebration of his journey; join the party from 12-11pm.

A portion of The Road Ahead sales will be donated to Johnson’s nonprofit, AMCSI, a 501(c)(3) organization. The Road Ahead will be available on draught and in 4-packs at Liquid Riot as well as in Portland bottle shops.

While saying “ar·thro·gry·po·sis” might twist your tongue, this easy drinkin’, pale ale won’t. Made using Maine malt and bright, punchy hops for a refreshing, smooth finish, The Road Ahead is really rideABLE. Join us as we cheers to 253 for AMC!

About Liquid Riot: Established on the waterfront in Portland’s Old Port as Maine’s first Brewery/Distillery/Resto-bar. Located just blocks from City Hall and location of the Portland Rum Riot of 1855. We put all the passion and energy of past riots into our own liquids; bottled, canned or on tap, made locally for your enjoyment.

For More Information:

https://liquidriot.com/packaged/the-road-ahead/