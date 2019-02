WILKES-BARRE, Penn.— The Lion Brewery, makers of Lionshead beer, has recently updated the packaging for their flagship Pilsner and Light styles.

The Pilsner is now available in a bold crimson color, while the Light has undergone the most dramatic change going from teal to bright white with a blue and beige Lion front and center. The new packaging is now available where you purchase your Lionshead products.