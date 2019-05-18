Lincoln Park Zoo & DryHop Brewers Partner on Sour Patch Kits Fruited Sour

CHICAGO – Lincoln Park Zoo and DryHop Brewers are partnering on the release of a new beer to raise funds for the zoo’s Urban Wildlife Institute, monitoring our city’s animal inhabitants to help create wildlife-friendly cities. This is the sixth consecutive year that the zoo and DryHop are collaborating on a beer; in 2018, a Coconut Milk Stout was brewed to support Puerto Rican parrot conservation as this species’ habitat was devastated from Hurricane Maria, as well as a Double Dry Hopped IPA to benefit reintroduction and relocation of endangered species, including the New Zealand hihi bird.

On Saturday, May 18, “Sour Patch Kits,” a Fruited Sour brewed with blueberries, will be released at Zoo-ologie, the Auxiliary Board of Lincoln Park Zoo’s annual signature fundraiser. DryHop Brewers executive chef Will Befort will also serve Slagel Farm Meatballs in a Seedling Farms Blueberry Sweet and Sour Sauce, Nichols Farm Baby Basil, and La Fournette Toast to pair with the beer. The beer will also be tapped at DryHop (3155 N. Broadway) on Wednesday, May 15 at 5 p.m.; available on draft and to-go in 32 oz. crowlers and 64 oz. growlers. For each “Sour Patch Kits” sold, DryHop will donate a dollar to Lincoln Park Zoo’s Urban Wildlife Institute which is responsible for the world’s largest urban wildlife monitoring infrastructure and dataset.

“Sour Patch Kits” was inspired by the collaboration beer style, the red fox’s diet of wild berries, including blueberries, in addition to “Kit” being the name of a baby fox. Interestingly, a Fruited Sour’s brewing process is a two-day procedure. DryHop started their souring process on day one by pitching a lactobacillus blend from Omega Yeast to 95-degree Fahrenheit wort (the liquid extracted from the mashing process). After 18 hours when the desired pH was reached, DryHop brought the wort to a boil, added hops, as well as the yeast. This kills any bacteria, produces alcohol and all the wonderful tartness. At the end of fermentation, DryHop added blueberry purée to compliment the citrus tartness. “Sour Patch Kits” has a light tartness, along with flavors of blueberry, lemon and citrus.

The Urban Wildlife Institute was founded in 2010 with a goal of understanding urban wildlife to mitigate human-wildlife conflict and coexist with our animal neighbors. In 2016, the zoo launched the Urban Wildlife Information Network (UWIN) which has expanded this urban wildlife monitoring effort to 21 cities across North America, enabling scientists to compare city-dwelling creatures and their behaviors to help build wildlife-friendly cities and mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

“A red fox is a rare sight to see in Chicago but they serve as a reminder we are constantly surrounded by wildlife,” said Urban Wildlife Institute director Seth Magle, Ph.D. “Chicago is an amazing city that is home to little brown bats, flying squirrels, white-tailed deer, mink, beaver, and of course, rat. Our studies enable us to better understand our ecosystem and how we can create environments where wildlife can thrive.”

“We’re very excited for Sour Patch Kits as this is the first time we’ve brewed a kettle sour with Lincoln Park Zoo! It’s a unique style of beer, especially with the added fruit – we chose blueberries as they are part of the red fox’s diet. As our sixth year working with the zoo, we were pleased to be able to brew a beer for the Urban Wildlife Institute since their focus is to create a wildlife-friendly urban environment for all of Chicago’s animal inhabitants. Their inclusive perspective on wildlife that surrounds all of us here in the city is unique and inspiring,” said DryHop Brewers director of brewing operations Brant Dubovick.

“Sour Patch Kits” will only be available while it lasts at Zoo-ologie on Saturday, May 18, and at DryHop Brewers, starting Wednesday, May 15 at 5 p.m. Cheers!

Past DryHop-Lincoln Park Zoo collaboration beers:

2014: “I’m Not a Raccoon!” beer benefiting the Red Panda Wish List

2015: “Take Me to Your Lemur” beer benefiting the Crowned Lemur Wish List

2016: “Chimp Off the Old Block” beer benefiting the Lester E. Fisher Center for the Study and Conservation of Apes

2017: “Ursus Mapletimus” beer benefiting polar bears and climate change awareness

2018: “Coco Loro” beer benefiting Puerto Rican parrot conservation

2018: “Hopped Hihi” beer benefiting wildlife relocation and reintroduction, including the New Zealand Hihi bird

About Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo inspires communities to create environments where wildlife will thrive in our urbanizing world. The zoo is a leader in local and global conservation, animal care and welfare, learning and science. A historic Chicago landmark founded in 1868, the not-for-profit Lincoln Park Zoo, is a privately-managed, member-supported organization and is free and open 365 days a year. Visit us at lpzoo.org.

About DryHop Brewers

DryHop Brewers is a brewery and kitchen in Chicago, Ill. DryHop brews hop-forward beers, in addition to traditional, Belgian, and experimental craft beers – all only available at the brewery in East Lakeview, and to-go in 64 oz. growlers and 32 oz. crowlers. DryHop’s kitchen showcases the artisanal, neighborhood attitude of the brewery through classic and flavorful fare. Visiting DryHop is all about being in a brewery, feeling connected to the craft brewing and culinary worlds, and most importantly, feeling a personal connection to a community of craftsman. For more information, visit dryhopchicago.com. Follow DryHop on Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram at @dryhopchicago.

About Zoo-Ologie

Zoo-ologie is the Auxiliary Board of Lincoln Park Zoo’s signature fundraiser being held on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The event begins at 8 p.m. (early entry for Explorer guests) and will be held at Lincoln Park Zoo. General admission begins at $135 and tickets are limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit zoo-ologie.org. Founded in 1985, the Auxiliary Board of Lincoln Park Zoo is widely recognized as one of Chicago’s most popular fundraising groups. Their efforts have helped support the zoo’s operating costs and to remain free 365 days a year.