Lift Bridge Hires Director of Hospitality Ahead of Richmond Taproom Opening May 1

The former Surly and Barrel Theory employee joins the brewery’s leadership team to oversee operations and events at both the Stillwater and recently-announced New Richmond taprooms

STILLWATER, Minn. — Lift Bridge Brewing Company, Stillwater’s first craft brewery since Prohibition, today announced the hiring of local brewing industry expert Brett Splinter as its Directory of Hospitality. In his role, Splinter will sit on the brewery’s leadership team and oversee operations, experiences and events at both the Stillwater, Minn. taproom and the New Richmond, Wisc. taproom, which will open to the public on Saturday, May 1.

Splinter brings more than 10 years of Minnesota brewery experience to the expanding business, where he previously worked in touring and events early in his career. Most recently, he founded Barrel Theory in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood in 2016 and served as its President. The brewery was an immediate success, earning a top-10 ranking from USA Today in 2018 as one of America’s best new breweries. Prior to starting his own project, he was Director of Technology at Surly Brewing Co. where he was instrumental in launching the destination taproom in Minneapolis. Splinter, who has also given tours at Summit Brewing Co., is excited to get back to the eastern Twin Cities suburbs where he grew up.

“Joining the growing team at Lift Bridge Brewing Co. is a tremendous opportunity and I’m looking forward to spreading my passion for bringing people together over great food, delicious beer and kick-ass events and parties,” said Splinter. “As a former garage homebrewer similar to the brewery’s founders, I’m excited to inspire all beer drinkers through Lift Bridge’s culture and introduce an unforgettable experience to the new taproom in New Richmond, Wisc.”

Lift Bridge recently announced its expansion to New Richmond, Wisc. to open a second taproom and production facility that will provide more offerings for guests and increase brewing capacity. The new taproom, approximately 1,200 square-feet seating 60 guests inside and 48 guests outside, will feature large LED menu boards and outdoor games. The Lift Bridge team will look to Splinter to help guide the May 1 opening of space, which is being leased by Twin Cities speciality beverage maker Big Watt.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner and leader than Brett as we continue to expand our community, team and space with our New Richmond opening,” said Brad Glynn, Lift Bridge co-founder and VP of marketing. “As a former staff member and local industry pioneer, Brett possesses the shared vision of our leadership team to grow our brand in Minnesota, Wisconsin and beyond.”

Lift Bridge beers, hard seltzers and sodas can be found throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. To learn more about Lift Bridge Brewing Co. and the opening of the New Richmond taproom on May 1, visit www.liftbridgebrewery.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Lift Bridge Brewing Company

Since 2008, Lift Bridge Brewing Company has created quality craft beers that supply adults with what they need to slow down and enjoy life. Through every can, bottle or tap pull, Lift Bridge wants drinkers to taste the history of Stillwater, the pride and fun the company has in its creation and the uncompromising natural ingredients used during the brewing process. Ultimately, the company hopes to provide consumers with an experience that makes them proud to call themselves a beer drinker. In 2015, Lift Bridge Brewing Company began crafting sodas under Lift Bridge Soda Co.; the brewery launched their hard seltzer line in 2019, and most recently announced an expansion to New Richmond, Wisc. to open a second taproom and production facility in partnership with Big Watt. Visit www.liftbridgebrewery.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.