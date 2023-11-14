Libra Beverage Co. Launches Its Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Nationally at Sobeys and Safeway

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI— Libra Beverage Co., a B-Corp Certified non-alcoholic beverage company, is launching its award-winning Libra’s Pale Ale and IPA in the non-alcoholic beverage aisle across Sobeys Ontario, West & Safeway retail stores nationwide.

Canadians are rethinking their relationship with alcohol in light of the new Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction guidelines. The sober curious, wellness and moderation movements are continuing to grow. Recent data from the International Wine and Spirits Research (IWSR) states the non-alcoholic category is expected to show year-over-year growth exceeding 10% every year, at least until 2026, in Canada and the USA, and 70% of this growth will come from the non-alcoholic beer and ready-to-drink segment.

“Libra non-alcoholic beer is made by and for craft beer lovers. We wanted to create a great-tasting non-alcoholic beer that would allow us to be social on our terms,” says Mitch Cobb, Co-Founder of Libra Beverage Co. “Since launching Libra in 2020, we have created eight craft beer styles, won 13+ international beer awards, and became the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brand at Sobeys stores in Atlantic Canada. We are thrilled to expand our footprint across Sobeys and Safewayhain and make non-alcoholic craft beer more accessible across the country ahead of the holiday season and Dry January.”

Award-winning Libra Pale Ale uses delicious malted oats and barley combined with hops from the Pacific Northwest. It is balanced and crisp with light honey, citrus, and berry notes. It has 30 calories and 6 g of carbs. Libra’s IPA looks, tastes, and feels like the real thing, but with only 50 calories and 9 g of carbs. Using traditional brewing methods, dry-hopped El Dorado, Idaho 7, Strata, and Comet combine to create a balanced IPA bursting with tropical fruit and mango aroma and flavours. A 4-pack will retail for $10.99.

Libra was co-founded by Mitch Cobb, Mike Hogan and Deborah Coleman, who wanted to find their balance and still be social and have fun. The award-winningLibra Pale Ale launched in October 2020, and its flagship styles have won 13+ awards. Libra was also recently named Canadian Brewery of the Year for the second year in a row by the New York International Beer Competition. In addition to its great taste, Libra is also working with Juno-award-winning musician Serena Ryder to normalize socializing without alcohol for the past two years. As part of the partnership, 1% of sales support ArtHaus Serena’s music incubator, mentorship and experiential wellness community.

Libra is available at Sobeys nationally, the LCBO in Ontario, and other independent grocers and liquor stores across the country, including well.ca and drinklibra.ca.

About Libra Beverage Co.

Libra is a B-Corp-certified premium non-alcoholic beverage company. We are passionate about helping people find their balance by leading a movement where everyone can choose to socialize without sacrifice everywhere they go. Crafted on Canada’s east coast, our award-winning flagship styles are low in calories, carbs and sugar to enhance our community’s health and wellness. Libra is available at Sobeys in Atlantic Canada, the LCBO, Well.ca and drinklibra.ca.

For More Information:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZvcYZd8KLk3XtEC1SLAY9d9SqKH9ZyffRWpD8NShxac/edit?usp=sharing