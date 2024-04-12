Libra Beverage Co. Brings Its Non-Alcoholic Craft Beers to Loblaws Market Stores Nationwide

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI— Libra Beverage Co., a B-Corp Certified non-alcoholic beverage company, is launching its award-winning Libra’s Pale Ale, IPA and Cherry Sour in non-alcoholic beverage aisles nationally across Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstores, Zehrs, Provigo, Your Independent Grocers, Atlantic Superstore, Dominion and Fortinos.

Revenue for Canada’s non-alcoholic beer market is forecasted to top $171 million this year and grow annually by 5.65% until 2028, according to Statista.

“Over the past year, we have seen national grocery chains lean into the non-alcoholic category,” says Deborah Coleman, Co-Founder and Head of Marketing and Sales, Libra Beverage Co. “As a B-Corp with solid values, our purpose is to lead a movement where everyone can choose to socialize without sacrifice everywhere they go. Making Libra available on more grocery store shelves is one way we are achieving our goal of helping Canadians find their balance.”

Award-winning Libra Pale Ale uses delicious malted oats and barley combined with hops from the Pacific Northwest to create a light honey and citrus brew. It has 30 calories and 6 g of carbs. Libra’s IPA looks, tastes, and feels like the real thing, but with only 50 calories and 9 g of carbs. This IPA bursts with tropical fruit and mango aromas. Libra’s Cherry Sour is tart with sweet fruity notes and is only 30 calories.

Libra was co-founded by Mitch Cobb, Mike Hogan and Deborah Coleman, who wanted to find their balance and still be social and have fun. The award-winningLibra Pale Ale launched in October 2020, and its flagship styles have won 13+ international awards. Libra was also recently named Canadian Brewery of the Year for the second year in a row by the New York International Beer Competition and was nominated for Canadian Brewery Of The Year by Brewers Journal Canada.

Libra is available at Loblaws and Sobeys nationally, the LCBO in Ontario, independent grocers and liquor stores, and online at well.ca, drinklibra.ca and amazon.ca.

About Libra Beverage Co.

Libra is a B-Corp-certified premium non-alcoholic beverage company. We are passionate about helping people find their balance by leading a movement where everyone can choose to socialize without sacrifice everywhere they go. Crafted on Canada’s east coast, our award-winning flagship styles are low in calories, carbs and sugar to enhance our community’s health and wellness. Libra is available at Loblaws and Sobeys nationally, the LCBO, Well.ca and drinklibra.ca.

For More Information:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kT06t8M3lbqermkiZMTbc_CgItIoPGc20D2XMsBC3sg/edit?usp=sharing