Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Releases New Barrel-Aged Brew Nationwide

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. in Kentucky announced the nationwide release of its newest barrel-aged beer, the Kentucky Bourbon Barrel® Imperial Milk Stout.

With notes of chocolate, roasted coffee and hints of molasses and dark roast flavors, the 100%-barrel aged Imperial Milk Stout has a beer-meets-bourbon finish at 12% alcohol by volume (ABV). This rich and bold beverage is aged in freshly decanted Kentucky bourbon barrels, which adds notes of caramel, oak and a sweet bourbon finish.

“The goal for this beer was to make something big and bold with subtle, sweet undertones,” said Brandon Martin, head brewer at Lexington Brewing & Distilling. “We wanted a beer that had all the characteristics of a big bold stout but was smooth on the palate.”

At a time where all things Kentucky bourbon and barrel-aged are in high demand, Lexington Brewing & Distilling is poised to capitalize on its unique capabilities as the only brewery and distillery on the renowned Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. Imperial Milk Stout is the latest in the brewery’s award-winning portfolio of barrel-aged beers, which includes Kentucky Bourbon Barrel® Ale, the second-best selling four-pack of craft beer in the U.S., according to IRI market research data.

The addition of Lisa Wicker, former president and master distiller of Widow Jane Distillery, positions Lexington Brewing & Distilling for further growth and innovation. Wicker recently was appointed as the first CEO of Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co., the new global brand name for the Lyons family’s beverage business, which includes Lexington Brewing & Distilling and other breweries and distilleries in Kentucky and Ireland.

Brand highlights

Kentucky® Bourbon Barrel® Imperial Milk Stout, 12% ABV (Suggested retail: $16.99/4-pack of 12-ounce bottles)

Description: Rich and bold imperial milk stout with undertones of bourbon from aging in freshly decanted Kentucky bourbon barrels, which adds notes of caramel, oak, and a sweet bourbon finish.

Barrel-aging: 100% barrel-aged in freshly decanted Kentucky bourbon barrels

ABV: 12%

Format: Package (4-pack bottles); draft (1/6 barrels and 1/2 barrels)

Availability: January 2023, nationwide

Tasting notes:

Appearance: Dark black

Aroma: Hints of dark roasted malt and dark chocolate

Palate: Roasted malt, dark chocolate, coffee and molasses

Finish: Oak wood, caramel and sweet bourbon finish

Additional barrel-aged beers:

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale® – 8.2% ABV

Kentucky® Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale – 5.5% ABV

Kentucky® Tangerine Cream Ale – 5.5% ABV

Kentucky® Maple Barrel Stout – 12% ABV

Kentucky® Pumpkin Barrel Ale – 10% ABV

Limited release seasonal beers

About the Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.:

Located in Lexington, Ky., Lexington Brewing Co. began in 1890 and was revitalized in 1999 by the late Dr. Pearse Lyons and his son Dr. Mark Lyons as Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.

Dr. Pearse Lyons was a visionary Irish entrepreneur and scientist with a master’s degree in brewing and a Ph.D. in yeast fermentation. Lyons also founded Alltech, a global animal health and nutrition company. Today, both businesses are led by his son, Dr. Mark Lyons, who represents the seventh generation of the Lyons family to be in the brewing, distilling and cooperage industry.

Lexington Brewing & Distilling is home to the world-renowned Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale® and Town Branch Distillery, a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. Every emptied barrel is sustainably upcycled from the distillery to the brewery to produce world-class beer and spirits.

About Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co.:

It all began with a brewery on the brink of closure and just one brew for a little bit of fun.

That brew, Kentucky Ale®, soon became a family of beers, and today, Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co. includes an entire family of breweries and distilleries located throughout Kentucky and Ireland: Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. in Lexington, Kentucky; Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin, Ireland; Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery in Pikeville, Kentucky; and Pearse Lyons Brewery in Dundalk, Ireland.

Lyons Brewing & Distilling represents the passion of Dr. Pearse Lyons, the creativity of Deirdre Lyons and the continuation of a legacy now in its seventh generation with Dr. Mark Lyons as its president.

From its award-winning beers and spirits to its first-class breweries and distilleries, Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co. reflects an authentic respect for the art of craft beverages and the spirit of storytelling.

Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co. beers and spirits are available in more than 25 countries. Its world-class brands include Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale®, Pearse Whiskey, Town Branch® Bourbon, Ha’Penny Gin and Mil Gin.

For More Information:

https://lexingtonbrewingco.com