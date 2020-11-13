Level Crossing Brewing Releases Red Sea Rift Coffee Stout

Salt Lake City — Award winning Level Crossing Brewing Company is set to release its 5th beer in its Red Feather Small Batch Series on Friday November 13, 2020 at 11 AM.

Red Sea Rift is an Imperial Coffee Stout and measures in at a brawny 9.6% ABV. This hypnotizing beer contains local maltster Solstice Mild, 2-row and flaked oats accompanied by Thomas Fawcett chocolate and pale chocolate malt. Rounding out the grains, local Salt Lake legends Jack Mormon Coffee Company and Chocolate Conspiracy lend their respective delicious ingredients to bring Red Sea Rift to life.

Technical Specs:

  • Style: Imperial Coffee Stout
  • ABV: 9.6%
  • IBU: 69
  • Color: 54 SRM.

Darker’n a black steer’s took us on a moonless prairie night.

Malts: Solstice Mild, Solstice 2-Row, Solstice flaked oats, Thomas Fawcett Chocolate, Thomas Fawcett Pale Chocolate, Great Western Crystal 30, Great Western Crystal 75, Great Western Crystal 120, Briess Blackprinz

Hops: Magnum, Tettnan

Tasting Notes:

Red Sea Rift is an imperial coffee stout showcasing the Red Sea Blend coffee bean from our friends at Jack Mormon Coffee Company. Coming from the botanical birthplace of coffee, Red Sea is a curated mix of Ethiopian and Yemen dry-processed coffee giving off bright aromas of ripe red fruits, berries and dark chocolate. This imperial stout was brewed with base malts and flaked oats from Solstice Malt as well as variety of dark roasted and caramel malts, giving the beer a rich and complex body. The freshly roasted coffee flavor is dominant up front and as the beer warms up, luscious flavors of dark and milk chocolate are more apparent thanks to the Chocolate Conspiracy organic Peruvian cocoa nibs, toasted oatmeal and lactose milk sugar. Red Sea Rift finishes velvety-smooth with a warming alcohol that will age gracefully for years to come.

