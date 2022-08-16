Legion Brewing Expands Product Distribution

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Legion Brewing (Legion), a Charlotte-based craft brewing company best known for its Juicy Jay IPA, recently expanded their distribution footprint outside of the Charlotte area for the first time in the company’s seven year history. Legion’s beer can now be found on tap and on grocery shelves in nearby Gastonia, Belmont, and Lincolnton in North Carolina through a distribution agreement with Standard Distributors. Legion will cross state lines to the south and partner with B&B Distributors to bring their brands to Fort Mill and Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“We are excited to be able to share what we love with our North Carolina neighbors to the west and our neighbors to the south in South Carolina,” said Phil Buchy, owner and CEO of Legion Brewing. “The Legion community is growing thanks to the support of our loyal local fans, and I look forward to introducing Legion beer to more cities throughout the Carolinas in the near future.”

This expansion is a natural next step for Legion to share its beer with nearby fans. Legion Brewing is a community-building brand that embodies “campfire hospitality” where friends and neighbors gather to share stories, drink great beer and make memories. Legion’s flagship beers that will be distributed include their signature Juicy Jay IPA, Penguin Pils, and the Supernova line, a seasonal rotation of fruited sours.

“This has been a long-anticipated relationship with a fantastic Charlotte-based brewery that we have been looking forward to for a long time,” said Brandon Garrett, Craft Brand Manager at Standard Distributors. “Juicy Jay is an absolute hammer to bring to the market along with all the other delicious brand extensions. Standard and Legion will work together to bring quality beer to Gaston County for a long time.”

Established in 2015, Legion Brewing has three taprooms throughout Charlotte. The brewing company first launched their canning operations in the Queen City during the pandemic in 2020 when taprooms and restaurants were forced to shut down. Fortunately, during this time, Legion was already making moves to open a new brewery and adjusted their plans. With a 100,000-barrel capacity, Legion’s new West Morehead location now serves as the company’s primary production facility and was built to meet the anticipated need from the increased on-premise and off-premise retail distribution.

“We are beyond excited and proud to have this opportunity to distribute and build awareness for Legion’s delicious beers,” said David Spafford, General Manager at B&B Distributors. “Phil and his extremely talented team have embraced our culture, and we certainly have embraced their mantra of ‘Friends & Beer’. It is with that calling we will endeavor to make Legion Brewing one of the best-selling local craft beer companies in our portfolio, and we are off to a quick start!”

About Legion Brewing

Established in 2015, Legion Brewing (Legion) is a Charlotte-based brewery with three taprooms throughout the city including Plaza Midwood, SouthPark and West Morehead locations. Legion’s sister company, Trolley Barn Fermentory, opened in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte in 2021. Legion is a community-building brand that embodies “campfire hospitality” where friends and neighbors gather to share stories, drink great beer and create memories. Flagship beers, including the award-winning Juicy Jay, as well as seasonal selections are available at grocery stores and retailers throughout the greater Charlotte area.

For More Information:

