Left Hand Brewing to Open “The Garden” Saturday, August 14

LONGMONT, Colo. – Left Hand Brewing Co., one of the original pioneers in craft brewing and renowned for their innovative craft beer festivals, is opening a new outdoor venue in Longmont, Colorado. The Garden opens on Saturday, August 14 at 1245 Boston Ave., directly east of their Tasting Room. Festivities to celebrate their new location will take place throughout the weekend with live music, food trucks, and a custom bar serving their award-winning beers.

Nestled alongside St. Vrain Creek, the 41,000 square foot location features shaded, open-air seating with a capacity of up to 450 guests. Extensive landscaping brings an inviting park-like quality to the location and a custom ROXBOX container is the structural highlight. Outfitted to serve a rotating list from six taps, the ROXBOX bar will be pouring a variety of Longmont exclusive, small batch beers from the brewery’s pilot system. Cans of year-round and seasonal favorites will also be available along with non-alcoholic options and Present CBD-Infused Sparkling Water.

“We’ve made our home in Longmont since 1993 and we’ve continued to invest in our original location,” said Eric Wallace, President and Co-Founder of Left Hand. “The lot space we’ve owned at 1245 Boston Ave. has long been envisioned as an outdoor venue, and we are thrilled to finally be turning that vision into reality. The Garden is a new and exciting way to pursue our mission of building community around beer, this time in the fresh air under blue skies.”

Left Hand has several plans in store for The Garden. “First and foremost, The Garden is a new community spot where our fans can gather and revel in independent craft beer and the great outdoors,” said Jill Preston, Director of Marketing & Hospitality at Left Hand. “We also have a robust lineup of musicians coming this season, highlighting our incredible local music scene while providing a new venue to support local food trucks. Movie nights, game nights, new annual festivals and events, and more are all in the works! Just like we’ve done with our Tasting Room, we’ll build the venue around our fans.” The Garden will also be available in 2022 for private event bookings.

Grand Opening Weekend events will take place on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15.

Saturday, August 14 The Garden is open from 11am-9pm. Left Hand will be hosting the First Annual Sun Splash Reggae Festival featuring Harry Mo., Stylie & DJ Mxgxfire. Music runs from 12-5pm. Gaijin Street Food will be operating their food truck all day (while supplies last).

Sunday, August 15 The Garden is open from 11am-8pm. Local favorite Shawn Cunnane takes the stage from 2-4pm and sing-along-favorites Ninety Percent 90s perform from 5-7pm. Burger Nomad (formerly known as Scratch) is the scheduled food truck.



The Garden will be open Wednesdays through Sundays in the spring, summer, and fall. Private event inquiries can be made for weddings, birthdays, and gatherings looking to book dates beginning in 2022. The Garden is family friendly. Well-behaved dogs are welcome when on leash and with your party.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 27-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.-made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally.

For More Information:

https://lefthandbrewing.com