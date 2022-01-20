Left Hand Brewing Raises More than $794,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

LONGMONT, Colorado – Team Left Hand, a group of employees and friends dedicated to solving the riddle that is multiple sclerosis, is proud to announce that 2021 was their second largest fundraising year, only behind 2019. The brewery-supported team of over 600 cyclists and volunteers participating in Bike MS rides across the country raised more than $794,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, taking their total raised since 2008 to over $5.76 million. Team Left Hand is the largest national team of riders and fundraisers for Bike MS, which is the largest fundraising cycling series in the world.

From the Pacific Coast Highway to the boardwalk in Daytona Beach, the team’s eight regional groups participated in eight Bike MS rides across the country in 2021, taking home multiple awards throughout including top fundraising, best jersey, and largest team at multiple events. First time participants and veteran riders fundraised, volunteered, supported, and bonded over a common cause affecting nearly 1 million people in the United States.

“Despite all of the challenges still affecting events and fundraising in 2021, our dedicated riders, volunteers, sponsors, and donors showed up!” said Chris Lennert, Team Left Hand National Captain and Left Hand Brewing COO. “Not only did we surpass our fundraising goal, but we added Tour to Tanglewood to our ride and beer tent line-up, and seven out of our eight teams were able to ride together in-person. What a truly incredible year!”

Team Left Hand has plans to continue to grow its teams in 2022 and experience another record-breaking fundraising year. In addition, Left Hand Brewing will continue its national sponsorship of Bike MS for the fourth year.

“The positive energy from 2021 is overflowing into our planning for 2022,” said Lennert. “We are so fortunate to work with such a fantastic group of riders and volunteers who have passion for raising money and awareness to ‘Crush MS’. Our team captains have set some of the most challenging and inspiring fundraising goals for 2022, and we cannot wait to see them work together to meet these goals.”

About Team Left Hand Brewing

Team Left Hand Brewing is a group of employees and friends dedicated to solving the riddle that is Multiple Sclerosis. Since 2008, the National team of over 600 riders & volunteers have raised over $5.76 million for the National MS Society, and won’t stop fundraising and riding until MS stands for Mystery Solved. Team Left Hand is dedicated to fighting Multiple Sclerosis and wants to continue helping the National MS Society fund research, advocate for change, and help people with MS and their families live their best lives.

About Multiple Sclerosis – The National Multiple Sclerosis Society – Bike MS

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. There is currently no cure for MS. Symptoms vary from person to person and range from numbness and tingling, to mobility challenges, blindness and paralysis. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, and it affects women three times more than men. The National MS Society, founded in 1946, funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy, and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Bike MS is the largest fundraising cycling series in the world. Each year, nearly 75,000 cyclists and more than 6,000 teams ride together to change the world for people with MS.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

About Left Hand Brewing Company Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 28-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally.

For More Information:

https://teamlefthand.com