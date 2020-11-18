Left Hand Brewing & Laws Whiskey House Release Wheat Whiskey Barrel-Aged St. Vrain Tripel

LONGMONT, Colo. – Left Hand Brewing Company, one of the original pioneers in craft brewing, is debuting a unique barrel-aged beer in collaboration with Laws Whiskey House on Friday, Nov. 27. The Black Friday release in the Left Hand Tasting Room will feature bottles and draft of Laws Wheat Whiskey Barrel-Aged St. Vrain Tripel. St. Vrain Tripel is one of Left Hand’s most critically acclaimed ales. The last release of this golden Belgian-style ale was rated the #1 American Tripel in a blind tasting by Paste Magazine.

While light in color and body, the Laws barrel-aged version of St. Vrain is rich and soulful in flavor, with aromas of banana bread, white grape, vanilla, and oak. On the palate, it exhibits flavors of orange blossom, stone fruit, and white pepper, which lead into a warming finish that lasts. Production is limited and bottles will exclusively be sold in the Left Hand Tasting Room.

“When our brewing team set out to hand pick barrels at Laws, one stood out to us above the rest,” said Jeff Joslin, Director of Brewing at Left Hand. “Laws’ distinctive, terroir-driven wheat whiskey displays beautiful fruit notes that we knew would perfectly complement the fruity esters and warm spice of our St. Vrain Tripel.”

The idea to use Laws barrels for a golden, aromatic Tripel was an unexpected choice. “Not many brewers around here are choosing to age high gravity Belgian beers in whiskey barrels. It’s sort of a crazy idea,” said Steve Kurowski of Laws Whiskey House. “As it turns out, that crazy idea made one incredible beer.”

While taking the path less traveled for such a project, it’s obvious that beer and barrel combined for something truly exceptional in this collaboration. “I think Left Hand and Laws fans are going to be blown away by this beer,” said Jill Preston, Director of Marketing & Hospitality at Left Hand. “From the way it’s tasting, we already anticipate the demand for many more collaborations between us in the future.”

Left Hand and Laws are both celebrated for their hands-on, passionate approach to quality brewing and distilling. This partnership is a great example of how leaders in craft beverage in Colorado can come together for innovative projects that inspire.

Leading up to the Tasting Room release on Nov. 27, Left Hand and Laws are hosting a virtual pre-release that will be livestreamed from the Left Hand Brewing Facebook page on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 4:00pm MST. Everyone who tunes in will be able to hear from the brewers and creative minds behind the project, getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how this partnership began and continues.

The traditional version of St. Vrain Tripel will also be returning to Left Hand’s year-round lineup in spring 2021. Originally sold in bombers, it will be the first time this beer is available in can 6-packs.

Left Hand’s Tasting Room hours are 12:00-8:00pm Sunday-Thursday and 12:00-9:00pm Friday and Saturday. Free local delivery is also available, and bottles of Laws Wheat Whiskey Barrel-Aged St. Vrain can be ordered for delivery here.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 26-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.

About Laws Whiskey House

Established in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is a purpose-driven, grain to bottle whiskey distillery. Using the traditional method of open-air, on grain fermentation, Laws’ whiskeys feature high altitude grown American mother grains and mountain spring water while aging in 53-gallon charred American oak barrels. www.lawswhiskeyhouse.com