Left Hand Brewing Introduces Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro Year-Round

LONGMONT, Colo. – Time to go nuts! Left Hand Brewing Company, industry pioneers in Nitro beer styles and technology, is debuting a new Nitro year-round beer, Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro. This Nitro Milk Stout embodies the flavor of a peanut butter cup with a super smooth Nitro mouthfeel. Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro enters Left Hand’s lineup as the sweet and savory companion to their highly recognized Milk Stout Nitro. Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro will be available nationwide year-round to “Pour Hard” from the bottle and savor on draft.

Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro is unique not only in experience, but also in pouring technique. It joins Milk Stout Nitro as one of two nitrogenated brands from the brewery to be distributed in bottles. Milk Stout Nitro originally debuted in bottles at the Great American Beer Festival. As the first nitrogenated American craft beer to be bottled, Left Hand solved the riddle of delivering nitrogenated beer without a widget with the “Pour Hard” method. With this pouring technique, consumers become an essential participant, helping create the nitrogen cascade. To “Pour Hard” is to aggressively pour beer at 180°, agitating the nitrogen out of solution and creating a mesmerizing cascade that culminates in a thick, luscious head. Milk Stout Nitro debuted utilizing this method in 2011 and as it celebrates ten years of impact on Nitro technology and innovation in the industry, it welcomes Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro as its “butter half”.

Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro also capitalizes on the success of Peanut Butter Milk Stout, which launched as a seasonal in early 2020. Due to consumer delight and demand, Left Hand quickly turned the popular new brand into a year-round offering.

The addition of nitrogen to their traditionally carbonated Peanut Butter Milk Stout combines Left Hand’s signature super smooth mouthfeel and hypnotic cascade with a flavor profile exuding peanut buttery bliss and notes of milk chocolate. “Nitrogen makes perfect sense for our Peanut Butter Milk Stout. Gas spec is an ingredient just like malt or hops, and nitrogen helps deliver that creaminess you crave from a peanut butter beer,” said Jeff Joslin, Left Hand’s Director of Brewing Operations.

“Our classic Milk Stout’s aromas of roasted coffee, milk chocolate, brown sugar, and vanilla cream are the perfect canvas for the rich and nutty flavors of peanut butter,” said Jill Preston, Director of Marketing and Hospitality at Left Hand. “Whether you are pouring hard from the bottle or enjoying straight from the tap, its pillowy head and velvety mouthfeel will caress your palate smoother than a spoonful of creamy peanut butter.” It’s an adult peanut butter cup you can drink.

Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro is shipping now in 6-packs of 12oz bottles and kegs. Check out Left Hand’s beer finder for locations nearest you and click here for digital assets.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 27-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.