Lawson’s Finest Releases Double Sunshine IPA Outside Taproom for First Time

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Lawson’s Finest Liquids is welcoming spring with a first-time distribution of its most sought-after specialty beer — Double Sunshine with Ruby Red Grapefruit. The double IPA bursting with fresh ruby red grapefruit flavor and aroma will be available for a limited time at retailers across Lawson’s Finest Liquids nine-state distribution area (VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA and RI) beginning this week.

Double Sunshine with Ruby Red Grapefruit was first dreamed up during a trip to Florida where company owners, Sean and Karen Lawson, fell in love with the refreshing, citrus-infused flavors of several IPAs they sipped along the way. Since the trip, they’ve never looked back and brewed this iconic version of Double Sunshine every year. At 8% ABV, this craft beer is the perfect refreshing, fruit-forward, tropical taste to kick off spring.

“Double Sunshine with Ruby Red Grapefruit is the most highly coveted brew among our loyal fans. This special edition has an extra layer of mouth-watering, juicy, lush fruit character and dank tropical aromas,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “Dried grapefruit zest is used in the kettle, grapefruit purée is added during fermentation and the beer is finished with grapefruit peel added to the tank. The final result is pure delight!”

The release of Double Sunshine with Ruby Red Grapefruit comes off the heels of Hopzilla and Super Session #3 with Comet distribution. These beers are part of Lawson’s Finest Liquids 2022 specialty limited release schedule across the Northeast.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts exceptionally fresh, high-quality, flavorful beers. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainability and fun — supporting healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of expertly-crafted brews, including the renowned Sip of Sunshine IPA. Beginning as a highly-acclaimed, small-batch brewery, Lawson’s Finest has grown to distribution across nine states in the Northeastern United States. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its doors to the public, welcoming fans to a popular destination brewery, taproom and retail location in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

