Lawson’s Finest Liquids Unleashes Hopzilla

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Hopzilla, a legendary double IPA from Lawson’s Finest Liquids, is making its debut for the first time outside the state of Vermont beginning this week. The brew, made with monstrous quantities of high-alpha US-grown hops, is available through the end of February at retailers across Lawson’s Finest’s full nine-state distribution area (VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI). Notorious for its fiercely delicious bite and brawny character, the craft beer is known to delight fans’ taste buds, with a punch of hop flavor and enough malt backbone to offset its mighty beginnings.

First brewed in 2009, Hopzilla quickly became a favorite at the Lawson’s Finest Liquids Taproom in Waitsfield, VT. Since then, this monster of an India Pale Ale has patiently awaited an opportunity to make itself known across the Northeast.

“Hopzilla earned its place among our fans and in Lawson’s Finest lore. It’s got a reputation as a palate-puckering brew that leads with a bitterness you’d expect from mountains of lupulin-laden hops and enough body and mouthfeel for a smooth finish,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “Our Taproom guests ask us all the time about its availability, so we’re super stoked to let Hopzilla Double IPA loose across the Northeast and share it with a much larger audience than we have before. It’s a perfect winter brew to start our 2022 specialty distributions.”

Lawson’s Finest first brewed Hopzilla to satisfy the most fanatic of hop-heads, naming the brew for its powerful wave of hop flavor upon the first sip. At 8.7% ABV, the brawny, robust double IPA features massive additions of Cascade, Simcoe and El Dorado hops. The hops bring a citrus zest, with juicy pineapple and stone fruit character along with a dank, piney aroma built on a strong malt foundation of specialty barley malts for a smooth finish. Northeast craft beer fans looking to bring home a four-pack of Hopzilla can click here to find their nearest retail location. Hopzilla, among many other legendary brews, can also be found in Waitsfield, Vermont, at the Lawson’s Finest Liquids Taproom and Retail Store.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts exceptionally fresh, high-quality, flavorful beers. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainability and fun – supporting healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. Founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of expertly-crafted brews, including the renowned Sip of Sunshine IPA. Beginning as a highly-acclaimed, small-batch brewery, Lawson’s Finest has grown to distribution across nine states in the Northeastern United States. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its doors to the public, welcoming fans to a popular destination brewery, taproom and retail location in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com