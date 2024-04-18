Lawson’s Finest Liquids Releases First Ever Impact Report

The purpose-driven team at Vermont’s Lawson’s Finest Liquids announces the release of their first ever Impact Report, a comprehensive look at the company’s ongoing contributions and progress in the areas of community, employees, and the environment. The report offers accountability and a transparent look into the company’s various initiatives, which fall under the brewery’s five major initiatives, the Social Impact Program (the SIP).

“Over the years we have built a reputation for making the finest and freshest craft beer possible to delight our fans while using our business as a force for good. Today we are excited about the opportunity to share our impact story with our fans and community, giving everyone a peek behind the beer and company that they love and support,” said Lawson’s Finest Liquids CEO Adeline Druart.

Social Impact Program

Lawson’s Finest Liquids, a proud B Corp Certified brewery, adheres to the highest standards of social and environmental impact. At the heart of their purpose-driven operations is the SIP, which has donated more than $2 million to over 300 nonprofit organizations since the taproom opened in 2018. The SIP encompasses five major initiatives: Sunshine Fund, Good Brews for a Cause, Green is Grand, Sip of Support and Great Place to Work; with the purpose of building impactful connections and strengthening communities while creating memorable experiences.

Sunshine Fund

In lieu of tipping, Lawson’s Finest Liquids Taproom guests are encouraged to donate to the Sunshine Fund, which benefits local nonprofits. Taproom team members receive living wages and generous benefits so tips are not required to supplement their income. Through the Sunshine Fund, the brewery presented $312,025 to 24 Vermont nonprofits in 2023.

“The Sunshine Fund really captures the spirit of what we set out to do at Lawson’s Finest: bring people together to create memorable experiences and enjoy local craft beer while supporting the people and places within our communities,” said Lawson’s Finest Liquids People and Purpose Director Kelly Putnam.

Good Brews for a Cause

The brewery leads a collaborative, small batch program that creates limited release beers to raise funds for special causes within the Lawson’s Finest distribution area. 2023 Good Brews included Change in the Air, benefitting Connecticut’s Change in the Air Foundation; Native Land, benefitting Alnobaiwi, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving Vermont Abenaki cultural heritage; and Vermont Strong, benefitting Vermont Community Foundation’s flood response and recovery fund after the catastrophic floods in 2023. $59,233 was donated through the Good Brews for a Cause initiative in 2023.

Green is Grand

Sustainability is one of Lawson’s Finest’s major focus areas, and they are committed to “greening up” their processes. The brewery is a founding member of the Vermont Brewshed Alliance, which highlights the importance of clean water; and in 2023, they completed a campus-wide solar project in Waitsfield that will offset the complete electricity needs of the brewery. The system produces a total of 570,000 kWh annually through four photovoltaic solar arrays.

Sip of Support

By donating to charitable fundraisers and events, Lawson’s Finest supports causes that promote healthy communities, food and economic security, natural resource protection and sustainable recreation. The company donated $107,338 via Sip of Support in 2023.

Great Place to Work

Lawson’s Finest is dedicated to maintaining a great place to work and gather. As the brewery has grown from a literal mom and pop brew operation to a company with 81 employees, Lawson’s Finest Liquids has made it a priority to care holistically for their employees. The company currently has a 70% retention rate and offers benefits like company-wide profit-sharing and four weeks of paid sabbatical upon employees’ fifth year anniversaries. Lawson’s Finest employs over 50% women and non-binary employees, including Co-Owner Karen Lawson and CEO Adeline Druart.

The Impact Report also includes a “thank you” to beer lovers from Co-Owners Sean and Karen Lawson: “We owe it to you, our faithful fans, adventurous travelers, and newfound followers, for supporting Lawson’s Finest over the past 16 years. It has been such a joy from our early days selling beer at the Farmers Markets to meeting you in stores and restaurants across the Northeast searching for our brews. We thank you for your devotion to our family business and your commitment to drinking the finest and freshest beer in the market.”

Read the full Impact Report here for detailed information about the brewery’s core values and how they shape all aspects of the business, or visit lawsonsfinest.com for more info.

About Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through its Social Impact Program. The SIP has raised more than $2 Million for important causes since 2018. The brewery is a values-driven B Corp Certified business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1-barrel nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com/wp-content/uploads/LawsonsFinest_2023_Impact_Report.pdf