Lawson’s Finest Liquids Releases Collaborative Patagonia Provisions Kernza Lager

Lawson’s Finest Liquids announces the release of Patagonia Provisions Kernza Lager, because high-quality, responsible ingredients plus high-quality, responsible breweries equal delicious beer. Patagonia Provisions Kernza Lager is now available at the Lawson’s Finest destination brewery and taproom in Waitsfield, Vt., for a limited time.

Brewed in partnership with Patagonia Provisions, Kernza Lager has a spicy, piney aroma with a clean, refreshing finish, making it easy to drink and easy to love. This beer is brewed with organic hops, organic barley, and organic, regeneratively-grown Kernza.

Kernza®, a wheat-like perennial whole grain, is loaded with environmental benefits that build soil health. Patagonia Provisions is confident that ongoing research will also confirm that Kernza draws down and stores more carbon in the soil than annual grains. Ingredients from regenerative and organic agriculture—like perennial grains—help fight the environmental crisis by supporting biodiversity and creating healthy topsoil and healthy ecosystems. This beer is made using quality agricultural practices and quality ingredients which make a quality beer. 5.6% ABV, 27 IBUs.

“Lawson’s Finest is a leader in community giving, environmental initiatives and employee-first workplace efforts. Their SIP, or Social Impact Program, is a role model for the industry,” said Paul Lightfoot, General Manager at Patagonia Provisions. “We’re proud to have Lawson’s Finest as a partner in our movement to use more organic and regenerative ingredients in beer.”

Lawson’s Finest Liquids is proud to join renowned breweries like Allagash Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Company, and Rhinegeist Brewery, and many more in brewing Patagonia Provisions Kernza Lager.

As a B Corp Certified and sustainability-minded business, Lawson’s Finest Liquids believes in supporting regenerative agricultural practices through projects like Patagonia Provisions’ collaborative beer program.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through its Social Impact Program. The SIP has raised more than $2 Million for important causes since 2018. The brewery is a values-driven B Corp certified business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1-barrel nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

