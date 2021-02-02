Lawson’s Finest Liquids Launches Little Sip IPA Into Year-Round Distribution

WARREN, Vt. — Lawson’s Finest Liquids is thrilled to introduce Little Sip IPA as its latest year-round beer for distribution in its full 9-state territory of VT, NH, ME, MA, RI, CT, NY, NJ and PA. First released in June 2020 exclusively in Vermont, Little Sip IPA is an eagerly anticipated addition to the “Sunshine” family of beers which includes Sip of Sunshine, Double Sunshine and Triple Sunshine.

Little cousin to Lawson’s Finest flagship beer Sip of Sunshine IPA, Little Sip IPA has a juicy, fruit-forward character layered with tropical hop flavors and bright floral aromas. Notes of grapefruit and pineapple complement this delectably balanced beer, with a super-drinkable 6.2% ABV.

“It’s my new favorite everyday beer!” exclaims Lawson’s Finest founding brewer and co-owner Sean Lawson, who formulated the recipe at the original 7bbl brewery in Warren, VT. “For years, fans have been saying how much they love Sip of Sunshine and asked me to brew a similar juicy hop-forward IPA with a little lower alcohol content. It’s so refreshing and delicious – perfect for anytime!”

Following its initial release last year, Little Sip IPA received rave reviews from industry press. In his appraisal, Todd Alstrom of Beer Advocate proclaimed “Damn! This is an awesome IPA from Lawson’s. Little Sip IPA might be the little cousin of Sip of Sunshine IPA, but its packed with flavor and more crushable at 6.2% ABV.” GT Wharton of The Full Pint enthused “Little Sip is quite the achievement. This beer absolutely nails the clear, modern IPA style.”

Fans of Lawson’s Finest are also stoked about how Little Sip IPA is ideal for enjoying on the go, after work, or at play. Peter from Lincoln, VT, remarks “It’s a crushable Sip of Sunshine,” and Joel of Ithaca, NY says “It hits all day!”.

As part of the launch, Lawson’s Finest will be engaging with fans via live online tastings, social media photo contests, a virtual scavenger hunt and offering many unique opportunities to win Little Sip IPA prizes and spend time with the Lawson’s Finest team. More details will be announced on their website and social media in the coming weeks.

Currently available in Vermont only, Little Sip IPA will make its way to the full distribution territory in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans beginning March 1st at select retail accounts in NH, ME, MA, RI, CT, NY, NJ and PA. Local store availability can be found on the Lawson’s Finest website via their Beer Finder on the Where to Buy page.

Company Story

Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality with outstanding freshness, featuring world-class IPAs and unique maple brews, while emulating the best of widely appreciated styles. Lawson’s Finest was founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson with a highly acclaimed, small batch artisanal brewery located in Warren, VT, and in 2014 added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, CT, where they brew the flagship Sip of Sunshine IPA and Super Session beers. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened their destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield, VT. Please visit www.LawsonsFinest.com for more information.