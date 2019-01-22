Latitude 33 Brewing Co Expands Distribution to Arizona

SAN DIEGO— Latitude 33 Brewing Co is coming to Arizona. One of San Diego’s top selling brands is planning on making a huge impact in the Arizona market using the disruptive craft only beer distributorship, The Beer Connect. The two were able to develop a progressive strategy focusing on modern day marketing tactics, including a heavy focus on social media and other digital outlets.

The Beer Connect will focus on craft centric retailers to start, as well as a few chain opportunities that have presented themselves, such as Costco.

The Beer Connect’s proprietary selling platform, business intelligence dashboards and way of operating was a key factor in Latitude 33 Brewing Co’s decision. The Beer Connect does not allow for incentive programs from any of their producers and only allow their territory sales representatives (Hopportunist) to represent no more than 10 of their core brands. This is in order to level the playing field and allow for the placement of the best beer, for the best price, for the best account and to create equal opportunities and the best placements for all of their brands.

Latitude 33 Brewing Co will be available Arizona Statewide for ordering Jan. 21, 2019.

If you are interested in carrying Latitude 33 Brewing Co in Arizona, reach out to The Beer Connect by visiting their website and signing up online.