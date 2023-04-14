Last Call: BarrelHouse Buys Hangar in Paso Robles for New Brewing Facility; Sea Dog and MobCraft Close Satellite Locations

BarrelHouse Purchases Historic Paso Robles Hangar for New Brewing Facility

BarrelHouse Brewing Co. has purchased Sherwood Field Hangar, a historic airplane hangar in Paso Robles, California, and the surrounding property, which will house the brewery’s new production facility.

The 10-acre property will be home to “The Hangar,” which will include an updated brewing facility, with a larger brew house and new equipment. The brewing space will also be “more efficient” than BarrelHouse’s existing operations in Templeton, California, with “state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly solar, water and CO2 technology,” according to a press release.

In the next five years, BarrelHouse plans to also turn the 100,000 sq. ft. hangar space into an “open market concept,” partnering with “local purveyors and artisans, showcasing the premium foods, beverages and services the area has to offer,” according to the release.

The Sherwood Field Hangar was built in 1940 by the Army Corps of Engineers to serve as a Central Coast base for the U.S. Army Air Force and Navy during World War II. BarrelHouse intends to “showcase this colorful history” in its redesign of the property, including using vintage airplanes.

“The Hangar Project is a unique tribute to local history, deepening the roots of BarrelHouse Brewing Co. in the community that it calls home,” the company said in the release.

BarrelHouse operates out of Tin City, an industrial hub just south of Paso Robles.

“My vision for the BarrelHouse hangar project is to be an extension of our existing brand that we currently have in Tin City in Templeton, and bring that concept to Paso Robles and then expand upon it,” BarrelHouse founder Jason Carvalho said in a video promoting the new space. “We’re finally not going to be out of space.”

Watch the full video here.

Roadhouse and Melvin Announce New Parent Company

Following their December merger, Melvin Brewing and Roadhouse Brewing have named a new parent company: Pure Madness Brewery Group.

“The Pure Madness Brewery Group name came from those who have called us mad over the years – but this idea of being ‘mad’ has grown to really represent our approach to brewing and embodies our creativity,” Zander Doroski, president of Melvin’s board of directors, said in a press release.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based Roadhouse and Alpine, Wyoming-based Melvin are on pace to produce a combined 50,000 barrels of beer this year, according to the release.

Roadhouse’s deal to acquire Melvin was announced in November, but financial terms were not disclosed. Melvin’s intention to find a buyer or partner was made clear in June, when the company secured investment banking advisory firm GLC Advisors & Co. LLC and beverage brand portfolio and marketing strategist Ethan Stienstra to aid in the search for its next act.

Providence Brewing Seeking $1 Million Grant to Increase Capacity, Launch Brewer Incubator Program

Providence Brewing Co. is pursuing a $1 million grant to fund an expansion of its brewing capacity and new brewer incubator program.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based brewery plans to invest in new brewery equipment and expand from a 6-barrel to a 15-barrel brewery. The capacity increase will help Providence Brewing “meet increasing product demand while supporting innovation and maintaining its commitment to the local community,” according to a press release.

Additionally, Providence Brewing intends to launch a brewer incubator program that will “assist aspiring homebrewers in transitioning to professional brewing.” The program will allow homebrewers to work “alongside peers and professionals” to gain “valuable knowledge and experience.”

“Our goal is not only to expand our brewery but also to give back to the community that has supported us throughout our journey,” Providence Brewing owner Efren J. Hidalgo said in the release. “The brewer incubator program will offer a unique opportunity for aspiring brewers to learn, grow, and contribute to the vibrant brewing scene in Providence.”

Some of the money from the grant will also go to future collaborations with local business, nonprofits and artists to “create a network of support and mutual growth,” according to the release.

Providence Brewing was founded in 1896 by James Hanley and has been owned and operated by Hidalgo and his family, many first-generation Cuban-Americans, since 2013.

Sea Dog Shutters South Portland, Maine Brewpub and Bowling Alley

Sea Dog Brewing Company announced the closure of its brewpub and bowling alley on Broadway in South Portland, Maine, on Wednesday.

However, one day later, owner Fred Forsley apologized to former staff and patrons that some employees were only notified of the closure on social media.

“We truly regret that some of our employees had to hear of the closing through social media,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “This was not our intent and it should not have happened this way. As owner, I take full responsibility for any pain this announcement may have caused for our staff.”

Affected workers have been offered jobs at Sea Dog’s other locations in the area, and local restaurateurs have reached out to Forsley to hire former staff, he said.

Sea Dog opened its Broadway brewpub and bowling alley in February 2020, weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the on-premise channel.

In addition to the Broadway location, Sea Dog operates five more brewpubs in Maine, two in New Hampshire and two in Florida. Sea Dog belongs to the Shipyard Brewing family, which Forsley founded in 1992.

Stone Distributing Appoints Mike Murphy Director of Sales, SoCal Chains

Mike Murphy has been promoted to director of sales, SoCal chains at Stone Distributing, the former distribution arm of Stone Brewing Co.

Stone Distributing became independent of Stone Brewing last fall, following the acquisition of the San Diego brewery by Japanese beer maker Sapporo.

Murphy has worked at Stone Distributing since 2016, most recently serving as district manager for chains. While in the role he “helped build up a top-of-the-line chain division that leads the industry in execution,” a Stone Distributing spokesperson told Brewbound.

As director of sales, Murphy will continue developing the company’s team of key account managers, and will “develop strategic, sustainable, and mutually beneficial partnerships with our key retailers and supplier partners,” according to the spokesperson.

“Now [Stone Distributing] can take leadership in managing the craft beverage landscape in Southern California,” the spokesperson said.

MobCraft to Close Denver Brewery 7 Months After Opening

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based MobCraft Beer is closing its Denver outpost less than seven months after the location opened.

“The MobCraft Denver team is incredibly disheartened to share that our location will be ceasing operations at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 23,” the brewery wrote in a post on its Instagram page. “We would like to extend a huge thank you to our community of fellow brewers, Curtis Park, and the city of Denver for welcoming us with open arms and supporting us.”

MobCraft opened the Denver taproom in September, taking over a former Liberati Brewing space, after 11 months of renovations, The Denver Post reported. The decision to close is due to “circumstances beyond our control” including lease issues and a “myriad of unfortunate events,” MobCraft CEO Henry Schwartz told The Denver Post.

MobCraft paid more than $397,000 in wages to more than 30 employees at the Denver location, The Denver Post reported. The company will be donating “a percentage of sales” in its final week to its employees “who have worked so diligently to get us as far as we did,” the company wrote on Instagram. Some of the proceeds will also be donated to the Hispanic Restaurant Association, Curtis Park Neighborhood Association and the Colorado Brewers Guild.

“If you’re a restaurant, bar or brewery that’s hiring, we have a wonderful staff of bartenders and servers that would make a great addition to any team,” the company wrote. “Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any leads.”

MobCraft Denver will operate at full capacity until its last day.

MobCraft Denver is MobCraft’s second location. The company has plans to open locations in Waterford, Wisconsin, and Woodstock, Illinois later this year, according to the brewery website.

MobCraft produced 2,498 barrels in 2021, a +4% increase year-over-year, according to the BA.