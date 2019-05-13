Land-Grant Collaborates with Jeni’s Ice Cream on Splendid Berry Brut

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Land-Grant Brewing Company, a Columbus-based, award-winning production craft brewery, and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a Columbus-based ice cream company founded by Jeni Britton Bauer, a James Beard Award winner and pioneer of the artisan ice cream movement, are excited to announce their second collaboration beer, Splendid Berry Brut. The beer is to be released in concert with the fourth annual Jeni’s Strawberry Jam, a low-key, picnic-style party in celebration of the annual release of Jeni’s Strawberry Buttermilk ice cream and the arrival of Ohio Strawberry season. The event will be hosted at Land-Grant’s Franklinton Taproom and Beer Garden on Sunday, May 26 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., and will feature tasty food, craft beer, local tunes and lots of strawberries.

Strawberry Jam recognizes Ohio farms who produce thousands of juicy, jewel-like strawberries annually, including longtime partner Mike Hirsch of Hirsch Fruit Farm in Chillicothe, Ohio, who grows rows of strawberries specifically for Jeni’s signature Strawberry Buttermilk ice cream.

In partnership with Jeni’s, Land-Grant will brew a limited edition beer inspired by the annual strawberry harvest. Splendid, a highly drinkable, berry-infused, effervescent Brut style ale was brewed with strawberry-forward hops and a fresh berry infusion. Juicy notes, a champagne-esque dry finish, and vibrant pink complexion are intended to complement the freshly harvested strawberries – either in Jeni’s Strawberry Buttermilk ice cream or fresh off the vine.

“With the massive success of last year’s Strawberry Jam and collaboration beer, Elixir, we knew this was a partnership we wanted to continue to grow and foster. Heading into 2019, our first thoughts were: ‘how can we grow this bigger and better?’ For us that starts with the beer,” said Land-Grant co-founder and creative director, Walt Keys. “Last year’s beer was brewed strictly to complement the strawberry ice cream and we used hibiscus to achieve that. This year we wanted to get the berries more directly involved in the brew to create this really pleasant early summer sipper that pours, of course, a bright pink.”

“Splendid is the beer you want to be drinking when summer temps arrive,” said Jeni’s founder Jeni Britton Bauer. “It’s refreshing, cooling—just lovely, really. And it’s bright pink, capturing the spirit of Strawberry Jam. Land-Grant brewed the perfect beer for the perfect day.”

Splendid Berry Brut will be available at the Land-Grant taproom on Sunday, May 19 and in craft beer retailers around Central Ohio in the following Week. It will retail for $11.99/6-pack. Jeni’s Strawberry Jam takes place at the Land-Grant Franklinton Taproom and Beer Garden on Sunday May 26.

Land-Grant Brewing Company, an award-winning production craft brewery in Columbus, Ohio, was born from a passion for painstakingly-crafted beer, powerful design, and a mid-western devotion.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's has emerged over the past 17 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged.