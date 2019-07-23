Land-Grant Brewing to Celebrate IPA Day with Special Variants

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s said that in the craft beer world that IPA is King, and no day exemplifies that ethos more than IPA Day (August 4). Land-Grant Brewing Company—a Columbus, Ohio-based craft brewery—is pushing this new-age holiday to its hopped-up max by brewing up 10+ IPAs of varying styles and flavor profiles for the day.

As always, guests at the brewery can expect to find the brewery’s stand-by IPAs: Concentrate Hazy IPA, Quadrahopic Rotating IPA, Stiff-Arm IPA, and Greenskeeper Session IPA alongside special one-day-only variants. Additionally, Land-Grant will be offering up limited release Hazy beers Lemon Glow Hazy Pale and Super Concentrate 2x Dry-Hopped IPA. If all that wasn’t enough the brewers have also whipped up an all-new hop-forward IPA brewed specially for the holiday.

With all these deliciously hoppy options, patrons may be looking for a way to celebrate and burn some calories, and for that Land-Grant has partnered up with the Brokeman’s Running Club to host their inaugural IPA Day 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon with routes that each end at Land-Grant’s Franklinton Taproom and Beer Garden for an epic after-party featuring live music from Slow Roses (10am-1pm).

For those who work up an appetite Land-Grant’s barbecue partners Ray Ray’s Hog Pit will be offering up wings with a special Stiff-Arm infused buffalo sauce, and Tupelo Doughnuts will be onsite for the early arrivers.

“Being a bunch of hop heads here at Land-Grant, IPAs have always been a staple of our portfolio,” says Land-Grant co-founder and President, Adam Benner. “Stiff-Arm IPA is the recipe that we have tinkered and experimented with the most in the five years since we opened, and it is an IPA we are all immensely proud of. This year we challenged the brewers to get even more creative and to have fun developing our two rotating IPA series: Quadrahopic and Concentrate. The results have been fantastic and some of the best beers we have ever brewed.”

IPA Day is Sunday, August 4th, Land-Grant’s Franklinton Taproom will be open from 7:00 am until 8 pm with Ray Ray’s Barbecue serving from 11:30 until 8 pm. Runners can register for the various races at Brokeman’s Website (https://www.brokemans.com/ipaday5k10khalf).

Land-Grant Brewing Company, an award-winning production craft brewery in Columbus,Ohio, was born from a passion for pain-stakingly-crafted beer, powerful design, and incredible experiences. Land-Grant is defined by their dedication to the craft of producing championship quality craft beer, intention to sustainable brewing, and commitment to the betterment of the Columbus community.

Beer lovers can enjoy Land-Grant craft beer at their Franklinton taproom at 424 W. Town Street, their airport taproom at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport or pick up a six-pack at a variety of grocery stores or beer retailers throughout Central Ohio.

