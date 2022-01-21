Lakewood Brewing’s Tangerine Queen Now Available Year Round

DALLAS, Texas – Lakewood Brewing has upgraded last year’s smash seasonal Tangerine Queen, an American Wheat beer with orange peel and tangerine, to year-round availability.

“Since citrus are winter fruits we decided to release Tangerine Queen at the peak harvest season,” said Wim Bens, President and Founder of Lakewood Brewing. “Tangerine Queen was a huge hit for us last year so we decided to make it a year-round offering. It’s just such an easy drinking beer with tangerine aroma up front, sweet citrus in the middle, and a soft finish. Perfect for any day of the year.”

A fresh batch will kick off in the brewery Taproom at 2302 Executive Drive in Garland TX, and will be available on shelves statewide next month. The curious and the die-hard can visit Lakewood’s Beer Finder to find it at a store or bar near them, or go online to order for a Taproom pickup.

Additionally, the news on the street is that Lakewood has another Queen in the works for this spring. More on that in the coming weeks!

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery making Seriously Fun Beer. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal, and limited barrel-aged and sour beers.

Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including: U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship ), San Diego, Denver and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others. Lakewood beers are available throughout Texas in discerning bars, restaurants, and retailers.

For More Information:

https://lakewoodbrewing.com/