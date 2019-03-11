Lakewood Brewing Company Adds Lemonale to Year-Round Lineup

DALLAS — Ready to drink something on the brighter side? Lakewood Brewing Co. has just released their new year-round beer, Lemonale.

As the name suggests, this is one refreshing ale. Crafted with a twist of lemon, this Golden Ale loves any shindig, from beach to brunch to dive bar. Just the right amount of Cascade, Citra and Lemon Drop hops come together to make this light-bodied beer the perfect platform for a hint of real lemon juice. Wanna add another little twist in the glass? Go right ahead! This beer is ready to party.

“Our hometown fans have told us that they want a lighter, refreshing option, available year-round,” said Wim Bens, founder and president of Lakewood Brewing Company. “At Lakewood, we’re known for quality and creativity. We could have kept it super simple, but that’s not our style. So we added a twist of real lemon juice to this beer to kick your taste buds into high gear. It’s not overpowering, but just the right amount to take refreshment to 11.”

Lakewood Lemonale can be found now in 6-pack cans at all major grocery and liquor stores, as well as on tap at craft-centric bars and restaurants. The beer is available year-round.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery producing internationally inspired, locally crafted beers. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal and limited barrel-aged and sour beers. Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including: U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship (second most nationally awarded brewery 2015), San Diego, Denver and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others. Lakewood beers are available throughout North Texas, Austin and Central Texas, Corpus Christi, Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Bryan/College Station and East Texas in discerning bars, restaurants and retailers. For taproom location and a “find our beer” tool, visit lakewoodbrewing.com