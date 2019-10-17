Lakefront Brewery Releases Shifter Pale Ale

MILWAUKEE – Lakefront Brewery is at it again. This time it’s a pale ale with notes of strawberry, peach and apricot called Shifter. It’s flavor-forward featuring pale malt and wheat malt. It’s 5.2% ABV and is brewed with Cascade, Centennial, Cashmere, ELDorado and Amarillo hops.

“The liquid is an excellent balance between bold, full-flavor and drinkability,” noted Lakefront’s Brand Manager, Michael Stodola. “If you like a well-built, true-to-style beer, you can depend on Shifter. Period.”

Shifter Pale Ale was officially released on September 1 and will be a year-round beer. Lakefront Brewery, Inc. distributes its products to over 30 states, Ukraine, South Korea, Sweden, China, Japan and Canada. Lakefront Brewery, Inc. produced the first beer in the United States made from 100% in-state-grown ingredients, including a first-of-its-kind, indigenous Wisconsin yeast strain (Wisconsinite Summer Weiss), the first certified organic brewery and the first gluten-free beer granted label approval by the U.S. Government (New Grist). For more information, visit lakefrontbrewery.com.