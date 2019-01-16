Lakefront Brewery Releases Clean Machine Brut IPA

MILWAUKEE– Riding the next IPA trend, Lakefront Brewery is announcing a new Brut IPA. Clean Machine Brut IPA will be released to the public in February.

“We took our time and test-batched several recipes before landing on some decent liquid,” said Lakefront brand manager, Michael Stodola. “Breweries across the country have been doing the same.”

Like the name sounds, a Brut IPA is brewed to emulate champagne: clear, bubbly and flavorful.

“The style has yet to be narrowly defined, and there are plenty of interpretations currently out in the craft world,” explained Stodola. “Through some blind taste testing and rigorous critique, we believe we have a contender.”

Clean Machine is being packaged mid-January for a mid-February launch. The ABV is 6.8 percent and it rates a 26 in IBUs. Brewed with Cascade, Lemondrop and Mandarina Bavaria hops, Clean Machine is dry and refreshing. It boasts grapefruit, tangerine and pineapple flavor.

The name “Clean Machine” was tapped from Queen’s 1975 hit “I’m In Love With My Car,” written by Roger Taylor.

About Lakefront Brewery

Lakefront Brewery, Inc. distributes its products to over 30 states, Ukraine, South Korea, Sweden, China, Japan and Canada. Lakefront Brewery, Inc. produced the first beer in the United States made from 100 percent in-state-grown ingredients, including a first-of-its-kind, indigenous Wisconsin yeast strain (Wisconsinite Summer Weiss), the first certified organic brewery and the first gluten-free beer granted label approval by the U.S. Government (New Grist). For more information, visit http://www.lakefrontbrewery.com or call (414) 372-8800.